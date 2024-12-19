TV star Gemma Atkinson recently lost both of her family dogs, and now she has shared a heartbreaking wish her daughter Mia made.

Gemma recently revealed her dog Ollie had passed away, just six months after the loss of her other dog, Norman.

But it’s not just Gemma and her fiance, Strictly star Gorka, who are feeling the pain of losing both pets, but also her young daughter, Mia.

Since announcing Ollie’s passing, Gemma has now shared an update on how Mia is coping, insisting they “couldn’t be any prouder” of her.

And it seems all Mia wants is for her dogs to come home for Christmas.

Gemma Atkinson’s dogs recently both passed away. (Credit: ITV)

Gemma reveals daughter’s Christmas wish

In a touching Instagram post, the mum-of-two showcased a video montage of Mia growing up beside Ollie and Norman.

Gemma wrote in the caption: “The last couple of months have been so tough on her and they way she has navigated this part of her life has been astonishing.”

She acknowledged that both pets acted as a “security blanket” for Mia as she grew up knowing “nothing else but life with them”.

The star admitted that telling Mia the news of both deaths was “the hardest thing” she has ever had to do as a parent.

As for Mia’s reaction, Gemma explained she has “cried when she’s needed. She’s been angry at times. And she has been curious.”

Gemma wrote: “I have tried my hardest to answer all whilst trying to do deal with it myself. I’m so happy she’s asking though. She is talking and not bottling anything in.”

She expressed her upset that Mia faced such a huge loss at only five years old, but remains grateful she got to experience time with the dogs.

While Mia may understand some of it, she made one more Christmas wish to her mum – for them to “come back for Christmas Day”.

Gemma and Gorka have two kids together. (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Gemma Atkinson post about her dogs

Despite their house not feeling the same, Gemma knows “when the time is right” they will look into rescuing more dogs.

She explained: “It won’t be to fill a void. Ollie and Norman are irreplaceable. It will be to create new memories and new friendships with furry friends who need us just as much as we need them.”

Fans were left emotional at the post and were quick to share their support.

One wrote: “Pet loss isn’t spoken about enough. I am a sobbing mess reading this.”

Another added: “This post is beautiful. I had a little cry reading and watching because grief is bloody awful. Sending hugs to you all.”

A third penned: “This is the way to parent! Don’t hide grief and loss from the kids. It’s an important part of them learning how to deal with it in a healthy way. Mia seems like such a sweet girl. I hope she is doing ok!”

Mia is the oldest of two, as Gemma and Gorka welcomed a baby boy, Thiago, back in July 2023.

Read more: Fred Sirieix’s fiance Fruitcake ‘no longer recognises her own reflection’ as she reveals worrying diagnosis

What did you think of this story? Follow us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leave a comment. Let us know your thoughts!