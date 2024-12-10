Gemma Atkinson has shared the sad news that beloved dog Ollie has passed away – just five months after the death of her other pup.

The presenter was left devastated in July when her dog Norman died. Gemma regularly delighted her two million followers with cute snaps of her pup Norman, and her other dog Ollie, often playing adorably with her young kids.

But on Tuesday (December 10) Gemma revealed to fans that she has experienced another heartbreaking loss.

Gemma has shared the sad news that her other dog Ollie has died (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Atkinson shares death of dog

On Tuesday (December 10) Gemma took to her Instagram to reveal that her dog Ollie had passed away. The actress uploaded a montage, including photos and videos of the pooch with her beloved family.

Sleep well beautiful Ollie

In an emotional caption, Strictly star Gemma shared her heartbreak over losing two dogs “so close together”.

She wrote: “Sleep well beautiful Ollie. The most gentle, affectionate and loving soul. We knew deep down after Norman you wouldn’t wait long because you were inseparable and I know how much you must have missed him.”

The actress has suffered her second tragic family loss in months (Credit: ITV)

‘I’ll remember you for the rest of my life’

Gemma added: “The loyalty, love and companionship of 2 dogs for 14 years. How lucky I am to have had that. Before Gorka, Mia & Tio it was just us, spending many a weekend in bed with a movie after a long walk exploring.

The sadness of losing you both so close together is a lot

“And when our family expanded you shared your love and loyalty without hesitation, because that’s what dogs do. The sadness of losing you both so close together is a lot, but know you’re both somewhere running free in long grass or on a beach chasing the tide carefree, pain-free and happy.”

The Emmerdale star finished off by writing: “That’s what I’m taking comfort in right now. I’ll remember you for the rest of my life. Norman and Ollie. My 2 best boys. Reunited.”

Gemma Atkinson flooded with support

Gemma’s pals and followers were quick to send their condolences and thoughts. In the comments section, one person said: “Sending so much love to you all so so sad to let him go but he is now reunited with Norm.”

Another added: “Oh Gem, I’m heartbroken for you sending so much love.” A third penned: “Oh I’m so sorry Gemma, your beautiful boys. No doubt Ollie is running free over the rainbow bridge towards Norm.”

Read more: Gorka Marquez’s tears after Gemma Atkinson finds ‘little lump in her boob’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.