Gorka Marquez in tears as he admits ‘sadness’ just hours after Strictly 2024 launch

Star of Strictly Gorka Marquez shared a teary selfie just hours after the 2024 Strictly series launched on Saturday (September 14).

During last weekend’s launch, the Spanish dancer discovered he would be competing in this year’s series with TV star Dr Punam Krishan. However, despite a launch filled with happiness and banter, Gorka expressed how emotional he was to be away from his kids.

Gorka shares two children – daughter Mia and son Thiago – with fiancée Gemma Atkinson.

Strictly’s Gorka is teamed up with Punam for the 2024 series (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Gorka Marquez opens up about his ‘guilt’ in touching post

In an Instagram update shared 17 hours ago, Gorka posted a teary selfie of himself inside his car. Attached to the image was a heartfelt note.

“Sometimes I feel like in here we all share happy things, or things that can make others go wow look at him/her… how amazing. Maybe scared to show the other side of us, more vulnerable, but that is still us. So… here is me, having a moment of those that sometimes we hide or keep for our selves, especially being a man,” he wrote.

Gorka shares two children with partner Gemma (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gorka continued: “I feel like today should be one of those days where everyone might think is all happiness, joy, excitement, for all what is about to start with Strictly… And YES it is. But at the same time I get a feeling of sadness, guilt, for going away for what ever long it is. A feeling of letting them down for not being there, a sense of failure to them..”

‘We’ll be right here at the finish line’

The emotional post caught the attention of Gorka’s 953,000 followers, including his partner Gemma who shared a sweet comment.

“I’m just gutted you’ve packed all your decent hoodies! Wtf am I supposed to wear?” she joked, adding the crying face emoji.

Gemma continued: “We love you and cannot wait to see you do your thing! Mia’s already given me ‘Saturday nights instructions.’ You keep that record of the most 10s going with Dr Punam! We’ll be right here at the finish line!”

Gorka’s Strictly partner Punam sympathised with him, writing: “I completely understand how you’re feeling. It feels hard because it is hard to leave the family. I always hate leaving home too so I totally get it but I promise my family and I will look after you as one of our own. The gorgeous people of Glasgow are beyond excited to have you here and we will do everything we can to make you feel at home. Oh and I promise to do my very best with the dancing to make this sacrifice worth it xx.”

“Oh Gorka, they are so proud of you and love you endlessly! You are teaching your darling children so much. They look up to their daddy! Remember that,” pro dancer Amy Dowden wrote.

“They are and will always be proud of you just the way we are proud of you Chamo,” Karen Hauer added.

“They will be SO proud of you. You’re doing amazingly. Lots of love,” Lauren Oakley shared.

