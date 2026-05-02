Alex Scott reveals she was planning Football Focus exit before show was axed

Alex Scott has revealed that she was planning on leaving Football Focus before the show was axed after 52 years.

The football star, 41, who is hosting the show today (Saturday, May 2), has fronted the programme since 2021.

Alex has hosted Football Focus since 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Football Focus axed after 52 years

First launched in 1974, Football Focus has been a regular fixture on BBC One’s Saturday schedule.

As well as previewing fixtures from all levels of English and Scottish football pyramids, Football Focus also provides live updates of the early Premier League kick-off every Saturday.

The show has been hosted by a range of big names, including Gary Lineker, Dan Walker, and, most recently, Alex.

However, ratings have declined, and in digital content, viewership has grown in recent years. Therefore, the decision has been made to bring Football Focus to an end at the end of the season.

“Football Focus has been a hugely important programme in the history of BBC Sport and has played a key role in telling the stories of the game for generations of viewers,” director of BBC Sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, said.

“This decision was made before last week’s wider BBC savings announcement, reflecting the continued shift in how audiences engage with football and our commitment to evolving how we deliver content to reach fans wherever they are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Scott MBE (@alexscott2)

Alex Scott reveals she was planning Football Focus exit

After news of the show’s cancellation, Alex took to Instagram. In a video, she revealed that she was planning on leaving at the end of the season anyway.

“After 52 years on air, Football Focus is coming to an end. To have been part of it has been incredibly special, and I’m so grateful and proud of the eight years I’ve been involved, including the five years I’ve had the honour of presenting it,” she said.

“I always knew this would be my last season on the show, which the BBC were aware of too. My intention was to move quietly into the next chapter, but sometimes things change,” she then continued.

“When this show began all those years ago, social media wasn’t a driving force, podcasts didn’t exist, and there was no instant access to information in the way there is today.”

Alex will continue to be a part of BBC Sport’s football coverage (Credit: BBC)

Alex on ‘anxiety’ ahead of cancellation announcement

“Now, by the time we go on air, the reality is you’ve already seen it, debated it, and lived it across so many platforms. That shift has changed the whole industry. TV audiences have been declining for years, while digital and on-demand viewing continues to grow,” she then added.

Alwx also added that it was the “right time” for the show to end. However, she confessed she’d felt “anxiety” around the show ending due to the anticipation of social media backlash.

“It has felt heavy, and at times it has filled me with so much anxiety and dread because of the toxic side of social media – that I am often told to ignore and just carry on – but I am human, just like you,” she said.

“I would love nothing more than for this moment to be about recognising the iconic show that is closing its doors and celebrating everything it has given and nothing else.”

Upon hearing the news that Alex was planning on quitting anyway, some fans hit out.

“Alex Scott claiming she was going to quit Football Focus anyway…,” one fan said, sharing a gif of someone sarcastically nodding and saying “sure, sure, sure”.

“Football Focus being axed after viewing figures plummet since Alex Scott took over the hot seat. Alex Scott: I was going to leave anyway. Course you was darling, course you was!!!” another said.

Alex will continue to play a big role in BBC Sport’s football coverage, despite Football Focus’s ending.

Read more: Alex Scott on ‘chronic’ pain she has to live with ‘for life’

Catch Alex on Football Focus from 12pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!