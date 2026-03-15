Alex Scott on ‘chronic’ pain she has to live with ‘for life’

Former England footballer Alex Scott has spoken candidly about the chronic pain she lives with after being diagnosed with arthritis during her playing career.

The 41-year-old presenter, who will host Match of the Day Live on BBC One this Saturday (March 14), revealed she was diagnosed with osteoarthritis following a serious ankle injury in training.

Alex Scott previously opened up about suffering from chronic pain after she was diagnosed with osteoarthritis (Credit: ITV)

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Alex Scott opens up about ‘chronic’ pain after injury

The injury occurred during a training session when the former Arsenal Women FC defender suffered a painful tackle.

Recalling the moment in 2021, Alex explained: “It was a tough training session. A slide-tackle from one of my teammates rolled my ankle.”

She said she immediately knew something was wrong. “I immediately knew this is serious. I was in chronic pain and [the doctor] told me I’ve got osteoarthritis.”

At the time, the diagnosis shocked her. “Arthritis? I’m in my twenties! I haven’t got arthritis.”

Despite the shock, Alex said her immediate focus was getting back onto the pitch. But she soon realised the condition would be something she would have to manage permanently. “I’ve now got to live with this problem and manage it for the rest of my career. And not only my career, my life.”

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and occurs when the cartilage that cushions the ends of bones gradually wears away.

The sports star developed the condition after suffering an injury during football training (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘That was hard for me’

Even after retiring from professional football in 2017, Alex said the condition can still flare up unexpectedly. In one interview from 2022, she revealed the pain became so severe after a run that she struggled to attend an event later that day.

“Recently my arthritis has been really quite bad. I went running one day and the next day my ankle was just awful.”

Alex said she had to seek treatment from a physiotherapist. Despite the challenges, the I’m A Celebrity… star insists the diagnosis never stopped her achieving her goals.

“[The condition] was never going to stop me doing what I wanted to do, what I wanted to achieve. You find a way.”

However, she admitted learning to slow down and listen to her body has been a difficult adjustment. “That was hard for me at first because I’m someone who wants to push myself. But when the pain of osteoarthritis kicks in, that’s not always an option.”

She now focuses on recognising when she needs support. “There is no shame in putting your hand up and saying ‘I need help.'”

Read more: ‘A new phase of life!’ Alex Scott declares ‘it’s the right moment’ as she celebrates with Jess Glynne

Watch Alex on Match of the Day Live today (March 14) at midday on BBC One.

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