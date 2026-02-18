‘A new phase of life!’ Alex Scott declares ‘it’s the right moment’ as she celebrates with Jess Glynne

Couple Alex Scott and Jess Glynne have celebrated the Chinese New Year together in a wholesome relationship update.

Former Lioness Alex and chart-topping singer Jess have been dating since 2023 and remain tight. During her appearance on I’m A Celebrity last year, Alex confessed that she is waiting for Jess to propose to her.

As of this writing, the pair have not confirmed if they are engaged. However, as they share a new update, they are looking forward to future possibilities…

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne celebrate together

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (February 17), Jess posted a snapshot of herself at the beach.

While posing in front of what looked to be a sunset, the Hold My Hand hitmaker was captured wearing loose-fitted trousers and a white t-shirt.

In her caption, Jess wrote: “An aperture into a new phase of life…”

She added: “Happy Fire Horse New Year,” referring to the Chinese New Year.

‘Time to strike at the right moment’

The post was shared to Jess’s Instagram Story. Meanwhile, girlfriend Alex also appeared in the comments section.

“Time to strike at the right moment,” she wrote, adding the lightning bolt and snake emoji.

In response, Jess added: “Exactly that.”

On their Instagram Stories, the pair could be seen together, where Jess was teaching Alex how to make coffee.

‘This year is ours’

Elsewhere in the comments, one user expressed: “This year is yours,” to which Jess responded with: “This year is ours.”

“Hope you’re having the best time!” another person shared.

“Happy Fire Horse New Year.. It’s going to be wild!” a third remarked.

“What a beautiful picture,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, another asked: “A new year with a new tour to Sydney??”

