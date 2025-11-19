I’m A Celebrity star Alex Scott has expressed her hope that her girlfriend, Jess Glynne, will pop the question to her soon.

The star, 41, was discussing her relationship with singer Jess, 36, when the subject of marriage came up during last night’s show (Tuesday, November 18).

Alex spoke of her relationship last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Alex Scott makes engagement confession

During last night’s edition of the show, Alex opened up about her relationship with Jess.

Jess and Alex have been dating for more than two years, having first gone public with their relationship in the summer of 2023.

Speaking to Shona McGarty and Ruby Wax, Alex confessed: “I think before her, I never knew happiness. I just want to do the rest of my life with her.”

Ruby then asked how the couple had met. “She approached me in one of those bougie places in London, like the private membership clubs…I was in there with my friends and she just walked up to me… [it was] really ballsy and I was like, I like your ballsiness, and then the spark was just instant and then yeah…we fell madly in love.

“She’s a special human.”

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne went public with their romance in 2023 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Jess Glynne responds

Ruby then asked the former footie star if they’re married. “I will get married to her, just waiting for her to ask, Rubes!”

“Like, I know my forever is with her,” Alex then continued.

She also spoke of how Jess encouraged her to come out of herself and “show them what I see every day”.

Following Alex’s comments, her girlfriend, Jess, took to Instagram to respond.

Posting on her story, Jess wrote: “I better go get a ring,” with a ring emoji and a side eye emoji.

Now, fans are speculating that Jess will propose to Alex on the bridge as she leaves the jungle, whenever that may be.

“OMG on the bridge when Alex leaves?” one fan said, responding to a screenshot of Jess’ story posted on X.

“This is what I’m thinking,” another said. “[Crying emoji] imagine,” a third wrote. “OMG imagine, first #imaceleb proposal,” another added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Scott MBE (@alexscott2)

Jess and Alex’s romance off to a ‘rigid’ start

Alex has previously opened up about her relationship, admitting it took her a while before she could hug Jess.

“Dad didn’t allow us to hug each other or say I love you. It had a huge impact on us all. To this day, if I want to show people love, I’ll do it by taking them out to dinner and paying,” she said on the How Not To Be Strong podcast.

“I remember one of the first times Jess hugged me. I was like… [rigid]. She was like: ‘Are you not going to put your arms around me?’ But I didn’t know how to do that. We laugh about it to this day.”

Sadly, Alex still doesn’t hug her mum and brother due to her estranged father’s rules. However, she’s admitted: “I’ve worked through it all, but for them there’s still that awkwardness. The love’s absolutely there but it doesn’t come naturally to them.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 19) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

