Inside I’m A Celebrity star Alex Scott’s romance with Jess Glynne – baby plans; proposal; ‘moving to America’

I’m A Celebrity star Alex Scott has been in a relationship with chart-topping singer Jess Glynne for several years.

Alex and Jess began their romance in 2023 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne began dating in 2023

Back in October 2023, headlines suggested Alex and Jess were a couple and had been dating for a couple of months.

At the time, a close friend told The Sun: “Alex and Jess have been a slow burn and they didn’t want to rush things or go public too soon. But they’re officially an item now and seem really happy. They are both strong, independent women with a shared passion and respect of their respective careers, supporting one another from the sidelines.”

The source added that it was “still early days for them” but had already “met one another’s mates and everyone is super-happy for them”.

While still keeping hush about their relationship, Alex and Jess both attended the Attitude Awards days later, wearing similar outfits.

Even though the stars weren’t photographed together on the carpet, the Daily Mail noted the pair sat at the same table during the ceremony and arrived in the same car.

Alex and Jess confirm relationship

Less than a month later, Alex and Jess seemingly confirmed their relationship with the public after they were snapped kissing each other.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the pair appeared on the street and shared a kiss as they parted ways.

By December, the couple were happy to share photos of themselves on social media. During their 2023 Christmas break, the pair went on holiday and posted snaps of themselves on the beach.

Red carpet debut

In March 2024, Alex and Jess made their red carpet debut at the BRITs after-party in London.

For the occasion, former Lioness Alex wore an unbuttoned white shirt paired with a black blazer jacket. The bold look was paired with black high-waisted shorts and thigh-high boots.

Alex styled her hair in cornrows braids while accessorizing with gold bangles.

Jess, on the other hand, donned a see-through lace jacket with tiny shorts and thigh-high boots. The pop star scraped her signature red hair back and opted for glittery eye shadow.

Alex and Jess made their red carpet debut in March 2024

Alex Scott on difficulty showing emotion with Jess Glynne

In her autobiography, Alex explained how she grew up in an abusive home environment.

In an interview with The Times last summer, she claimed that her father banned her and her mother from hugging and expressing their love for eachother.

“We weren’t allowed to express emotion. Dad didn’t allow us to hug each other or say ‘I love you’. It had a huge impact on us all. To this day, if I want to show people love, I’ll do it by taking them out to dinner and paying,” she said.

Alex then revealed that when she first got with Jess, she couldn’t even reciprocate a hug.

“I remember one of the first times Jess hugged me. I was like… [rigid]. She was like, ‘Are you not going to put your arms around me?’ But I didn’t know how to do that. We laugh about it to this day,” she said.

Alex then went on to say that although she’s “worked through it”, her mum and brother are still unable to hug.

Alex Scott on ‘feeling vulnerable’ with Jess Glynne

In April last year, Alex confessed that she’s “loving” being able to be more “vulnerable” with her girlfriend Jess. She made the admission in an interview with Women’s Health UK.

“I’m in this bubble at the moment… I am more open to accepting and being more vulnerable and I’m absolutely enjoying this stage,” the 39-year-old said.

“I’m enjoying being like, okay, I’m just gonna roll with this. I think, before, I was very walls up. All those walls have, like, come down.”

Are babies on the way for Alex and Jess? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alex on baby plans with Jess

Elsewhere in her interview with The Times, Alex opened up about the possibility of having a baby with Jess.

She said that her family keeps pointing out that her biological clock is ticking, with the former Lionesses star aware she was turning 40 that year.

“What will be will be, in terms of how I’m supposed to [have children]. All I know is when I have kids, I’ll break those old cycles. I’ll show them so much love, so much emotion,” she said.

Jess Glynne on ‘making it work’ amid busy schedules

With an international career, Jess opened up about how the pair balances their “busy schedules” and their relationship.

While speaking to Metro last summer, the Hold My Hand hitmaker admitted she had moved to the US in 2022.

“We weren’t together then but it’s kind of mad when you’ve got two people with really busy schedules – but you just make it work,” she said.

However, despite any challenges the pair might face, Jess said she was in a good place.

“I am happy, I feel like I’ve found a really good balance in my life. I’ve got support in my family, my business, my partner, everyone around me,” she added.

‘Contemplating a move to America’

In October, it seemed Alex and Jess wanted to take their relationship to the next level and move abroad to the States.

A source told The Sun: “Alex wants to concentrate on her ambassadorships with UNICEF and Refuge right now. She is also contemplating a move to America with her girlfriend, Jess [Glynne]. There are no guarantees she will be with the BBC next summer. Her contract is up for renewal and she is in talks for a raft of other exciting projects.”

I’m A Celebrity cameo

Currently, Alex is taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity series. While on her way to Australia, Jess dropped off Alex at the airport before waving goodbye to her.

However, according to The Sun, Jess is planning on flying Down Under to support Alex when she exits the show.

A source told the newspaper: “It’s always emotional when the celebs finally see their loved ones after weeks apart. Jess is all set to fly out and meet her. They’ll be dying to see each other by that point. Alex will be over the moon to finally see Jess again after spending such a long time away from her.”

Jess hinted at an engagement (Credit: Instagram)

Alex ‘waiting’ for Jess to propose

During last night’s show (November 18), Alex opened up about Jess with her fellow campmates.

Speaking to Shona McGarty and Ruby Wax, Alex expressed: “I think before her, I never knew happiness. I just want to do the rest of my life with her.”

Ruby then asked how the couple had met, to which Alex shared: “She approached me in one of those bougie places in London, like the private membership clubs… I was in there with my friends and she just walked up to me… [it was] really ballsy and I was like, I like your ballsiness, and then the spark was just instant and then yeah…we fell madly in love.”

“She’s a special human,” Alex added.

Ruby then asked if the pair were married. “I will get married to her, just waiting for her to ask, Rubes!” Alex insisted. “Like, I know my forever is with her,” Alex then continued.

Jess was watching the show back home and immediately responded to the conversation on her Instagram Story.

She wrote: “I better go get a ring,” with a ring emoji and a side eye emoji.

