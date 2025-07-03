Nick Knowles’ furious wife Katie in expletive-laden rant as she hits back at claims she ‘didn’t want to marry him’

The wife of Nick Knowles, Katie Dadzie, shared a video of her wedding day to the DIY SOS star earlier this week.

However, she quickly came under fire from cruel trolls intent on “bride-shaming” the 34 year old.

Girl boss Katie – who runs her own lingerie firm – wasn’t going to stand for it though and quickly hit back…

Nick Knowles and Katie tie the knot in adorable video

Taking to TikTok this week, Katie shared a video of her wedding day to 61-year-old Nick. The stunning ceremony took place last month.

In the 18-second video, Nick, looking dapper in a pink tuxedo, could be seen fighting back tears as he stood at the altar with Katie, before sharing a kiss with her. Another clip showed Nick staring lovingly at his bride, who looked stunning in a white dress with a blue floral pattern on it.

Another shot showed Nick and Katie holding hands in front of their friends and family. Alex Warren’s song, Ordinary (wedding version) plays in the background throughout the video.

“Walking up the aisle to the man who said he wouldn’t cry… and completely failed,” Katie captioned the video. “When he looks at you like this,” she also wrote across the top of the video.

Katie’s followers cruelly troll her

However, rather than congratulate her and Nick on their happy day, some cruel trolls opted to take to the comments section to speculate whether Katie was even “interested” in marrying her new husband.

“She doesn’t look interested,” one viewer commented.

She’s the most unhappy bride I’ve ever seen.

“Did she really want to marry him?” another asked. “He keeps looking at her wistfully, but she looks as if she didn’t want to be there….strange…,” a third wrote.

“Aww, she’s the most unhappy bride I’ve ever seen, and I hate that for her if it was just nerves,” another added, perhaps explaining Katie’s expression.

Nick Knowles’ new wife Katie hits back

However, Mrs Knowles’ followers may not have expected Katie to hit back.

Taking to the comments section, Katie replied to some of the trolling by writing: “It’s 10 seconds of video out of an entire 13-hour day meant to be about the way he looks at me.

“I was so nervous, every time I saw him crying, I started, and I had a full face of makeup. I wanted to stay on my face for more than just the first hour of the day!” she then fumed.

“God forbid someone is nervous on their wedding day in front of people,” she then added. She then replied to another follower, saying she gave “no [bleep]s” about the criticism.

In response to the comment asking “did she really want to marry him?”, Katie bluntly replied: “Yes.”

In response to another asking, “Is she interested in him, though?” Katie posted more clips from the wedding.

“Comments like this [yawn emoji]. Imagine taking 10 seconds of clips on a video meant to be about how he looks at me, and deciding I’m not happy with the man I married!! All the body language experts are out today,” she wrote.

