Inside Nick Knowles’ wedding to Katie Dadzie as he ties the knot – Strictly star guests; ‘beautiful’ dress; ‘no expense spared’

Nick Knowles and Katie Dadzie are tying the knot this weekend in a star-studded six-figure wedding, it’s been reported.

The couple, who met through their youngest children, will wed at the same venue Rylan Clark married his ex-husband Dan Neal.

And, it’s reported, that Nick’s Strictly Come Dancing pals will be in attendance.

Nick Knowles is due to marry Katie Dadzie at a no-expense-spared wedding this weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Nick Knowles’ wedding to Katie Dadzie

According to The Sun, Nick, 62, and 34-year-old businesswoman Katie will say “I do” at luxury wedding venue Braxted Park in Essex.

Nick Knowles and Katie have reportedly splashed the cash for their big day, with insiders claiming it’s set them back six-figures. As a result, their guests are set to be “blown away”.

A source revealed: “Nick and Katie’s big day is taking place at Braxted Park, a stunning location in Essex. He’s invited all of his famous pals, including his Strictly co-stars so it’s going to be a proper showbiz bash.”

Speaking about the bride’s dress, the source continued: “Katie’s dress is beautiful and is going to blow people away.”

No expense has been spared, it seems, with “delicious food and amazing entertainment” also on the menu.

The source said: “Nick and Katie’s guests will be treated to delicious food and amazing entertainment – really no expense has been spared.”

Katie’s had her hen and the countdown is on (Credit: Instagram)

First dance

With Nick taking part in Strictly Come Dancing last year, not only will his friends from the show be in attendance, partner Luba Musktuk has also helped choreograph the couple’s first dance.

It won’t be a full Strictly routine but I’m determined to have a special dance with Katie.

It’s been a long road to recovery for Nick, though, who was forced to pull out of the competition after being hit with two injuries.

Nick previously said: “We’ve booked our wedding for next summer and the plan is for us to be able to do a first dance. It won’t be a full Strictly routine but I’m determined to have a special dance with Katie.”

Nick and Katie’s romance

The couple met in 2021, after his youngest son Eddie befriended Katie’s daughters at a play centre. There’s a 27-year age gap between them.

He then popped the question in 2023.

This will be the third time DIY SOS star Nick has been married. He and first wife Gillian, who share children Tuesday and Charlie, divorced in 2000.

He then married Eddie’s mum Jessica Moor in 2012, but they split in 2016. Nick is also dad to son TJ from his relationship with dancer Paula Beckett.

