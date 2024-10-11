Strictly spin-off It Takes Two returned to our screens tonight (October 11) and, with it, news of Nick Knowles‘ involvement in the competition.

Nick was forced to bow out of Movie Week last week after injuring his knee.

However, on the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show tonight, it was revealed that a decision about his future on the show had been made.

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk will dance this weekend on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Nick Knowles statement

After missing last week’s show, Nick was in a race against time to recover enough to perform this week. If his fitness was not signed off by his team of doctors and physios, then Nick would have to sacrifice his place in the competition, as per show rules.

However, luckily for the DIY SOS star, he’s fit and well and good to dance another day.

In a statement read out on It Takes Two tonight, the BBC said: “We are all delighted that Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk will be dancing in this Saturday’s show.

“Nick has been cleared to dance by the medical and physio teams following his injury last week.”

It’s good news for Nick, who’ll perform a Charleston this Saturday (Credit: BBC)

He’ll perform his Movie Week dance

They then revealed his song and dance for Saturday’s show. Nick and Luba will be dancing the routine that he practised for Movie Week. And that’s because he hasn’t been able to train this week.

“Due to time taken out of training this week, they will be performing their Movies Week Charleston to Rain On The Roof from Paddington 2.”

Go steady Nick. It was that routine that caused you to bust your knee!

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Read more: 8 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Toyah Willcox to Shirley Ballas

So are you pleased Nick is back? Let us know who you’re looking forward to seeing on Strictly this weekend on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.