8 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Toyah Willcox and Katie Price to Shirley Ballas

This bunch of celebs will be thankful it’s Friday after a week filled with ups, downs and one downright disastrous live TV interview.

In something of a Strictly special, we’ve got Shirley Ballas growing a beard, Nick Knowles injuring himself again, Gorka Marquez revealing his hatred of animals and Toyah Willcox and her ill-advised comments about Chris McCausland.

Elsewhere, Katie Price has taken another tumble, Martin Lewis has been ousted (well, not really) from GMB, Phillip Schofield’s Cast Away drama rumbles on and Eamonn Holmes… well… the real reason he was fired from This Morning has apparently been revealed.

Read on for our tongue-in-cheek round-up of the week that was in showbiz…

Toyah fell into laughter as she made the ‘joke’ about Chris (Credit: BBC)

Celebs having a far worse week than us: Toyah Willcox

Cast your minds back to Monday and Toyah’s Strictly exit interview on It Takes Two.

As if it wasn’t bad enough that she was paired with Neil Jones, Toyah was the second celebrity to be voted out. The triple blow came when she appeared on the Strictly spin-off show and told Fleur East that she wanted to “get rid” of Chris McCausland.

Except, after being branded “jealous, nasty and malicious” by viewers, Toyah said she didn’t mean it quite how it sounded. Instead, she insisted she loves Chris and wants him to win.

Clearly a touchy subject, and one that’s rumbled on longer than Nick Knowles’ injuries (more on that next), Chris appeared irked when asked about it on Thursday’s It Takes Two.

“I can’t believe I’ve got to comment on this to be honest,” he said. Before declaring Toyah “insane”.

Sending out an SOS for Nick to be wrapped in cotton wool! (Credit: BBC)

Nick Knowles

Will he dance, won’t he dance, does it even matter if he dances because he’ll be out next anyway? Those are the three burning questions on our lips after another week of injuries for poor old Nick Knowles.

After hurting his arm changing a tyre, Nick was practising his kicks and flicks for his Movie Week Charleston when he hurt his knee. He was given a bye last week, but it’ll be bye bye bye if he’s not fit to dance this week…

Holy cow, Gorka’s house has turned into a zoo! (Credit: YouTube)

Celebs having a worse week than us: Gorka Marquez

Another star who might be saying goodbye is Gorka Marquez, after he quipped that he’s scared to return home to fiancée Gemma Atkinson. She wants a pet cow, you see, and he doesn’t.

“I’m already worrying, after these few months when I go back home, I’m going to have a zoo in the house. Yesterday was a cat, now we have two squirrel and she wants a cow,” he said.

Better hope Dr Punam stays in till Blackpool then, Gorks, so you can spend more time away from home with a guaranteed spot on the Strictly tour!

Shirley Ballas grows a beard

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas revealed this week that she grew a beard after being given the wrong dose of HRT.

“I’ve had it where I’ve had too much testosterone,” Shirley admitted, speaking about her menopause journey. “I’ve grown a beard, actually. Not a word of a lie. At one point, the mixture didn’t come out right. So I was getting too much of this and not enough of that.

“But at one point, I was getting too much testosterone and I’m not lying, I had a chin full of beard, I was constantly plucking my chin. I had black hair all over my arms. I was growing this hair. It was coming down my nose and up my ears. Honest to God.”

At least that’s Halloween week’s costume sorted.

Katie slipped on a rock and landed in hospital in her bikini (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having a far worse week than us: Katie Price

Spare a thought for Katie Price. The bankrupt star is on her umpteenth holiday of the year and has come a cropper in the sun.

“What is it with me and my feet,” she wailed, as current beau JJ Slater wheeled her and her amplified assets into hospital wearing a green string bikini.

The mishap this time? She slipped on a rock. And we’re guessing not one he presented to her while getting down on one knee… It’s been eight months, JJ, what are you waiting for?!

The truth about Eamonn’s sacking has now been revealed (Credit: GB News)

Celebs having a far worse week than us: Eamonn Holmes

Poor old Eamonn Holmes just can’t catch a break. He’s already been sent to Coventry, or GB News, following his ITV exit. And now new details have apparently emerged over why he was given the boot.

Apparently show boss Martin Frizell disliked the way Eamonn sampled the, erm, delights of the show’s cooking segments.

“Eamonn and Ruth leaving was all down to ratings – and because Martin joked that he couldn’t bear to watch him eat on TV,” said a source. “Chefs do cooking segments on This Morning and Martin’s dislike of the sight of Eamonn chomping on whatever had been cooked up became a joke that he shared among people working on the show.”

Good job he isn’t Gregg Wallace’s boss…

There’s a, ahem, queue of people lining up to slate Phil (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield

We can’t mention Eamonn without thinking of Phillip Schofield, and he’s been up to his old tricks again this week, calling poor Holly Willoughby a “witch”.

In a blow for Phil, the comment (that a source said he made) has backfired, with all and sundry and Nadia Sawalha coming out to bash him. She’s “really, really cross” with Schofe.

Join the queue, Nads… You’ll find Phil right at the front of it.

Martin Lewis won’t be back on morning telly till next year (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis

Money man Martin lost his rag on GMB this week during a debate with Lisa Nandy. Followers called out his shouting and swearing, although we hate to think what they’d make of our language if they think bloody is bad!

Anyway, we digress. Martin did get pretty irate during the segment as he quizzed the MP over the winter fuel allowance scandal. A day later, he revealed he’s signed off from GMB for the rest of the year.

Nothing to do with his outburst, he claims, but because he wants to concentrate on his Money Saving Expert Live show. Hmmmm…

