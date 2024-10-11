Martin Lewis has bid farewell to GMB until next year, after a rather awkward on-air spat.

The money-saving guru has been a part of the ITV show since 2021. However, fans hoping to see Martin back at the famous GMB table soon will be very disappointed.

This week, he signed off from duties following a fiery debate with government minister Lisa Nandy.

Things got heated on GMB this week (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis and MP in debate on GMB

On Wednesday (October 9) Martin appeared on GMB and chatted to government minister Lisa Nandy. And Martin soon challenged Lisa on Labour’s controversial decision to cut the £300 Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners.

During their conversation the beloved TV star said: “Why are you defending this?”

“You’ve been a campaigner for the poorest in society for so long, yet you’re sitting there defending a policy that charities like AgeUK are pulling their hair out about,” he added.

Martin and the MP clashed (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis’ on-air spat

Things heated up on GMB as Martin pressed Lisa while describing the policy as a “huge flaw”. He said: “You believe they should get pension credit and the Winter Fuel Payment, but you’re not doing enough to make sure they do.

“You’re not writing individual letters to the hardest-to-reach pensioners. There’s lots you could do.”

Lisa then claimed that the party is reaching out to the poorest pensioners to which Martin snapped: “The truth is you’re not targeting them. Why aren’t you writing them bloody letters?

“You have to accept that there are hundreds of thousands of pensioners earning under £11,400 who will not get this payment this year.”

Martin has since told fans he’s stepping back from GMB until next year (Credit: ITV)

Martin and MP Lisa

Nandy responded by defending the government’s efforts. She noted the rise in pension credit claims and said that a “huge drive” had resulted in a 115 percent increase in applications.

But Martin was not too happy. He said: “It will take four years for everyone to be signed up. And what’s the solution now? Why aren’t you writing them bloody letters?”

Amid the tension, Nandy stressed that the government was writing letters to eligible pensioners. She then acknowledged the frustration of campaigners. She said: “I just want to make it clear, we are not leaving anyone high and dry.”

Martin reveals GMB exit until next year

Following his debate with Nandy, Martin took to his social media where he revealed to fans he won’t be on Good Morning Britain until next year.

He wrote on X: “Thanks for the hugely positive feedback about @GMB today (from most anyway) and ta to the show for having me.

“That’s my last presenting shift until next year, as I choose not to do it while @itvMLshow is on (it’s back later this month) so I can focus my TV energies on that (though I’m sure I’ll pop on for the odd cameo guest slot!).”

