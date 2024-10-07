GMB viewers blast Ed Balls for ‘creepy’ comments towards Amanda Holden

GMB viewers were left unsettled on Monday (October 7) after host Ed Balls made “creepy” comments towards guest Amanda Holden.

Ed, 57, was hosting Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid, 53, and were joined by Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda.

Amanda, 53, was discussing a charity bike ride she is taking on in support of Global’s Make Some Noise.

She is cycling 250 miles from Cornwall to London, spending six hours a day on her bike for five days.

The presenter aims to arrive at Heart Breakfast’s studio in Leicester Square during Friday’s show.

Amanda joined Ed and Susanna Reid to discuss her charity cycling challenge (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden’s ‘bum butter’

In preparation for the challenge, Amanda said she would be applying “bum butter” to her behind in an attempt to prevent saddle sore.

She told The Sun: “I’ve got padded gussets and bum butter, but that’s just every day for me.

“I’d never heard of bum butter but now I’ve got so many varieties.”

During her interview on ITV’s breakfast show, Ed said to Amanda: “I hope you’ve creamed up.”

Amanda replied: “I’m trying to think of a good word to say,” before pausing and exclaiming: “I’m lubed up! There we are.”

Amanda is applying ‘bum butter’ to help her with saddle sore (Credit: ITV)

Conversation then turned to the charities Amanda will be supporting by raising funds for Global’s Make Some Noise.

But at the end of their conversation, Ed brought the topic back to Amanda’s bum butter.

He said: “Don’t forget, apply it often. The bum butter, I mean. Often, often and thickly.”

Amanda joked: “I’ll think of you when I slap it on my bottom.”

A flustered Ed then replied: “Well I’m thinking of it now, Amanda. And I think we might need to move on.”

Viewers complain over Ed Balls comment

As Ed’s co-host Susanna Reid burst into fits of laughter, viewers were less than impressed.

One took to X to write: “Ed showing his creepy side. Yvette [his wife] won’t be pleased.”

Another echoed: “Yeah he isn’t creepy at all,” with a further user replying: “He is so sleazy, I’m cringing.”

A final viewer asked: “Is it just me or is Ed getting creepier?”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: ITV boss admits Ed Balls’ interview with his wife was ‘tricky’ after thousands of Ofcom complaints

So what do you make of Ed’s comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know