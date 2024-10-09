GMB host Martin Lewis became embroiled in a heated exchange with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy on the show today (October 9).

Martin was hosting alongside Good Morning Britain‘s Susanna Reid, but she remained pretty much silent during the interview as Martin took the MP to task over the winter fuel allowance.

Joining via videolink, Martin appeared furious as he told Nandy that there would be “hundreds of thousands of the poorest pensioners” going without the much-needed benefit because they didn’t know how to re-apply for the benefit.

He then accused the government of “taking money out of their hands”.

GMB today: Martin Lewis grills Lisa Nandy

Martin said: “You have to accept there will be many hundreds of thousands of the poorest pensioners under £11,400 income you will not reach this year. You are taking money out of their hands.

“So let’s be honest. You are willing to accept that collateral damage of hundreds of thousands of poorest pensioners, many with dementia, not getting the winter fuel payment.”

‘I am not willing to accept that’

Defending the government‘s decision, Nandy said: “No, I am not willing to accept that, it’s one of the reasons we have extended the cut-off point to apply [for pension credit] until April next year.

“I don’t accept your characterisation that we are indifferent to this. I couldn’t care more and neither could the Chancellor and we are doing everything we can with the Work and Pensions Secretary to deal with this enormous black hole and this appalling economic inheritance.”

Nandy then said there has been a “huge drive” to get the poorest pensioners to sign up for pension credit, which would automatically make them eligible for the winter fuel payment. This is despite there still being around 780,000 yet to apply.

Martin hit back, though. “There is a huge flaw in what you’ve said. You believe they should get pension credit and winter fuel, but they’re not going to claim. They are the hardest to reach, you’re not writing individual letters to them.”

Raising his voice, he said: “There’s lots you could do. The truth is you’re not targeting them. Why aren’t you writing them bloody letters?!”

Martin’s apology

The star did then apologise for saying the word “bloody”. Lisa responded and told him that it was okay and she is aware he feels “very passionately” about the subject.

Later, on Twitter, Martin shared a link to the chat and said sorry again.

“The FULL Winter Fuel Payment interview with Lisa Nandy. Sorry if my frustration about the risk to the 780,000 poorest pensioners missing spilled over with slightly bad language.”

The FULL Winter Fuel Payment interview with Lisa Nandy. Sorry if my frustration about the risk to the 780,000 poorest pensioners missing spilled over with slightly bad language. Courtesy of @GMB pic.twitter.com/1e0OADs1BH — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 9, 2024

Martin Lewis faces backlash from GMB viewers

Viewers of the show were divided over Martin’s approach.

“Robust interview which is fine but that last comment from you was a tad too much because you are leaving people with your own opinion of the future which you cannot predict,” said one. “As an interviewer you are there to seek and challenge the views of your interviewee, you went beyond that.”

A second agreed and said: “Martin Lewis’ behaviour was shameful this morning. I am extremely disappointed by this situation with pensioners at the moment, however, the way he spoke to Lisa Nandy, swearing and raising his voice was unacceptable. His arrogance and rudeness is unacceptable, no matter the topic!”

They added: “Good presenters make their case without resorting to what he did. He was unprofessional and rude. The world may love seeing people spoken to like that, but I don’t. I’m very upset by the pensioner situation and have been helping the ones I know, but he was still rude.”

Another agreed and said: “It seems so out of character. An action that I am certain he will regret.”

Another took issue with the use of the word “bloody” and said: “There’s really no need for Martin Lewis to be swearing at a government representative about this issue. This welfare benefit as it stood was unfair – it should be means tested.”

“Martin Lewis’ interview was a disgrace,” said another bluntly.

‘We need to see more of this’

However, others told Martin he had no need to apologise for his “incredible interview”.

“I love your passion and how competent and knowledgeable you are. Bravo,” said one fan. “Wonderful Martin, we need to see more of this,” said another.

Another commented: “Wow! It is a breath of fresh air listening to you and seeing someone stand up for the people of this country. Thank you for all that you do!”

Another hit back at suggestions bloody is a swear word. “1) bloody isn’t bad language. 2) even if it was, you’re such a legend that even the primist of the prim would forgive you.”

