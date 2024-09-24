Martin Lewis has opened up about losing his beloved mum 40 years ago in an emotional message on This Morning today.

The money saving expert, 52, lost his mum when he was just 11. She died in a tragic horse riding accident.

On Tuesday’s This Morning (September 24), Martin chimed in on the show’s phone-in topic – grief.

Martin opened up about his experience with grief after losing his mum (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis mum

Before Martin’s segment on ‘treble cashback’ ahead of Christmas, hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley asked viewers if they had any questions for agony aunt Deidre Sanders and Annabel Croft on grief.

It’s 40 years this year since my mum was killed and it’s still just as raw 40 years later.

It was then that Martin opened up about his own experience with grief.

He said: “It’s 40 years this year since my mum was killed and it’s still just as raw 40 years later. There’s one thing I always think, because I was in tears on the anniversary this year, don’t feel guilty about being happy.

“When people are feeling grief they have a happy moment and feel guilty and they stop themselves. But whenever you have the chance to be happy during grief grab it.”

Martin appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Martin previously opened up about the death of this mother and how that shaped his childhood.

Speaking on Radio 5 Live in 2018, Martin said: “The next day [after the accident] my dad told me that she died that morning and that was the end of my childhood, that moment.

“I cried every day until I was 15 and then I stopped crying and became brittle.”

During another interview, the star also admitted he “never left the house” after his mum’s death.

The TV star lost his mum when he was 11 (Credit: ITV)

He said on BBC Four’s Desert Island Discs: “I never left the house, couldn’t leave the house, because I wasn’t at home when it happened to my mum. I couldn’t cope with the thought of leaving the house because something else could happen.

“It was very difficult because when all my friends from school were going to parties and meeting girls and things like that, which I’d have liked to do. I couldn’t cope with it.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.