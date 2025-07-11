Every single dig Tasha and Andrew have made as ex-couple make bizarre joint statement

Strictly star Tasha Ghouri and ex-boyfriend Andrew Le Page have released a joint statement after they shocked fans by splitting way back in January.

Six months on and it seems things between the former couple have turned very bitter. And as Tasha opened up about wanting “closure” with Andrew, he took to social media to claim she was on a dating app while they were in a relationship.

However in a bizarre turn of events, the pair have today (July 11) released a joint statement asking people to stop sending hate their way.

Tasha and Andrew met in 2022 (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Tasha and Andrew make joint statement

In a statement shared to the MailOnline they both of them gave their sides of the story, and admitted that “mistakes” were made.

Tasha said: “We have always been open about who we are and what we went through. The hate and harsh words have been unfair and overwhelming for both of us.

“No one deserves to be torn down, especially when they’re trying to heal. We both made mistakes, we’ve both learned and we have both grown.”

Tasha went on to remind everyone to “be kind” as “every comment” is sent to someone with “real emotions”.

Andrew joined in, adding that neither of them “ever wanted” things to turn bitter.

He said: “Things were said on both sides, but at the end of the day, no relationship is perfect. Ours still had some incredible moments that I’ll always be grateful for.”

As the pair made their shocking joint statement, ED! takes a look back at the digs Tasha and Andrew have thrown at the other from the very moment they split.

Andrew moved to Dubai following split (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Andrew ‘cried more than ever’ following Tasha split

In February, Andrew took to his Instagram Stories to confirm he was moving out of the home they bought last year.

He became emotional as he admitted it was the “end of an era” and he was trying to “stay positive”.

Andrew said: “So guys, it has been a pretty [bleep] start to the year. And one I didn’t expect. However, life goes on. And I am doing everything in my power to stay positive.

“All the support has meant the world. I have cried more times this year than I have in my whole life.”

Tasha urged for everything to be ‘private’ after Andrew split

After Andrew’s Instagram Stories, Tasha took to her Snaphcat to break her own silence on the split. And she revealed she wants things to stay private.

She told her followers: “I know a lot of you are asking questions and want to know what’s going on. I won’t be speaking of the situation as it’s a private side of my life which I am still dealing with.”

Tasha has hit back at cheating claims (Credit: YouTube)

Tasha hit back following cheating claims

Very early on in the split, Tasha was accused of being on the celeb dating app Raya.

In a TikTok video in March, Tasha spoke about how she is living alone for the first time in her life. And how she thought her life “would look completely different” by now.

While most comments were praising her for being honest, some suggested she was responsible for the break-up.

One troll mentioned Tasha was spotted on Raya and asked why she was still single.

Tasha hit back: “No. I ended the relationship. There were many things behind closed doors.”

Another commented: “I personally think Tasha and Andrew should be commended. Neither have said anything nasty about the other. Sometimes you can love someone but not be in love with that person anymore.”

The Strictly star liked the comment and responded. She penned: “I will always still care for him. Exactly what you said. We don’t hate each other.”

Things got messy between them (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Tasha felt like she had ‘no voice’ during Andrew split

However, as time went on Tasha began opening up more and more about the lead-up to her split with Andrew.

And it seems her time on Strictly meant she was no longer focussing on her relationship.

She spoke on Kate Thornton’s podcast and revealed she “pushed it [the break-up] to the back of my mind”.

Not long after the news broke, there were rumours Tasha was dating Strictly co-star Jamie Borthwick.

Because of the narrative, Tasha admitted: “I felt like I had no voice.”

Andrew moved to Dubai for ‘new start’

In May, Andrew shared that he will be moving overseas for a new life.

He shared a pic of him at the airport standing by terminal 3 flashing a smile behind heaps of luggage.

Andrew wrote: “Dubai here I come. New start back in the sand pit.”

Before meeting Tasha on Love Island, Andrew worked as an estate agent in both Guernsey and Dubai.

Strictly impacted their relationship (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly ‘heightened’ split reasons

While there may not have been cheating involved, Tasha confirmed the Strictly curse did actually impact their relationship.

She appeared on the Spooning Podcast and said: “I know a lot of people said it’s the Strictly curse. But you know, there were things that were communicated before Strictly. And I feel like Strictly heightened it. That’s kind of what happened actually.”

Tasha admitted her head was telling her to “stay” because things will “change”. But she had to think about if she would “be happy in 10 years time”.

They both initially wanted privacy (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Tasha made public plea for ‘closure’

Earlier this week, Tasha appeared on Rylan Clark’s BBC podcast How To Be In Love. And she admitted she would love “closure” from her relationship with Andrew.

She explained: “It’s weird. I feel like we never had that closing chapter. You know when you have that last chat and you have that closure? We didn’t have that. And I feel like that’s still kind of lingering.”

Tasha went on to say that she has hopes they will have “that closure chat” in the future.

She said: “He was my everything. So I really hope one day when things are settled and we have time to grieve and look back on stuff, I really do hope we can get back in touch and find that civilness we had before.”

Andrew took brutal dig at Tasha (Credit: YouTube)

Andrew took brutal dig at Tasha

However, Andrew didn’t seem impressed with Tasha’s admission. And things between the pair got really messy.

Taking to his Snapchat Stories yesterday (July 10), Andrew took a very brutal dig at Tasha. And revealed she was actually on Raya while in their relationship.

He wrote: “Wasn’t going to speak about it at all. However the girl can’t keep my name out of her mouth even though she has got a new boyfriend.

“The truth is.. she went on Raya whilst we were still together. Oops. No one is perfect in a relationship but you keep talking [bleep] about me, I’ll start talking. She did one too many podcasts unfortunately.”

Following this, Tasha and Andrew made their joint statement in a shocking turn of events…

