Strictly star Tasha Ghouri has clapped back at fans on her latest TikTok video after they accused her of being the cause of her recent break-up with Andrew.

Tasha and Andrew shocked fans in January when they confirmed they had split after two years of dating. The pair met and rose to fame on the 2022 season of Love Island, quickly becoming fan favourites.

However, after Tasha’s appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, their relationship appeared to have broken down, and they decided to call it quits. At the time, it was rumoured that Tasha had joined the celebrity dating app Raya during their relationship. And now, she is putting her side of the story out there.

Tasha Ghouri claps back at fans over Andrew break-up

In a new TikTok video, Tasha spoke to her followers about how she feels living alone for the first time, and admitted she is still processing her break-up.

The 26 year old explained she thought her life “would look completely different” at this point, but is on a “whole new chapter” of self discovery.

Tasha said that she felt like she “had completely failed” as she is single again at 26. But over the past few months she has realised she “is still so young”.

There were many things behind closed doors.

While many fans took to the comments to praise her for being so open about how she is feeling, some decided to point out that reports suggested she was to blame for the relationship ending.

One comment mentioned that Tasha had been spotted on Raya, and asked her why she was still single if she was finding it so difficult.

Tasha hit back: “No. I ended the relationship. There were many things behind closed doors.”

While she didn’t elaborate any further on what went on between the pair, she did keep responding to other comments, suggesting she wants to change the narrative.

Tasha gives insight on life after break-up

While they were together, Tasha and Andrew got a puppy, Luna, together. And since their break-up both of them have posted photos of her on separate occasions.

One fan commented: “Wish you both all of the best. I’m said it ended bad. I hope Luna gets to have both of you in her life.”

Tasha responded: “We both love her and we are going to make it work.”

Another fan wrote: “I personally think Tasha and Andrew should be commended. Neither of them have said anything nasty about the other. Sometimes you can love someone but not be in love with that person anymore.”

The Strictly star liked the comment and replied: “I will always still care for him. Exactly what you said. We are on good terms and don’t hate each other.”

While another fan was emotional that Tasha still appeared to have her palm tree tattoo, that both she and Andrew got to represent them meeting at Love Island. And when asked if she will ever get rid of it, Tasha put that to bed, writing: “I will always keep it.”

After their break-up Tasha was linked to Strictly co-star Jamie Borthwick, but both have since shut down the rumours.

