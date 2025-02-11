Strictly star Jamie Borthwick finally broke his silence about rumours that he’s dating his co-star Tasha Ghouri, following her split from Andrew Le Page.

The EastEnders actor was romantically linked to Tasha after they were seen looking cosy on the Strictly Live Tour.

Dancing pro Carlos Gu even teased that the pair was a “new couple in the making“, fuelling rumours.

However, Jamie has now addressed the rumours, and it’s bad luck for those hoping for a Strictly love story…

Jamie Borthwick addresses Tasha Ghouri dating rumours

When Jamie and Tasha were spotted heading back to the hotel together after rehearsals on the tour, fans were quick to speculate that they were an item.

I laugh. We both laugh. You guys have provided us with entertainment. Tasha is my sister.

But Jamie has now said that he thinks of his co-star as a “sister”, and claims their relationship as something “siblings” would share.

Breaking his silence on rumours about his relationship with Tasha, the actor told The Mirror: “I laugh. We both laugh. You guys have provided us with entertainment. Tasha is my sister.”

When asked whether the Strictly star is in the “sibling zone,” Jamie said: “Yes! We’re like siblings.”

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri had discussed marriage while dating (Credit: Splash News)

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page split

Rumours about the duo started swirling earlier this year after Tasha split from her boyfriend of two years. She is said to have already signed up for Raya, a private app designed for celebs.

Tasha and Andrew were inseparable once romance bloomed in the Love Island villa in 2022. They didn’t even shy away from announcing that they would “marry each other” one day.

So fans were shocked when the pair suddenly split in January, with many speculating that the Strictly curse had struck again.

While sources blamed Tasha’s busy schedule and her focus on “dances with Aljaz Skorjanec” as one of the reasons for the breakup, the couple have never explicitly commented on parting ways.

Meanwhile, Tasha’s mother, Nicky Young, liked a comment on social media, which appeared to hint at the reason for their split.

The comment read: “Sometimes relationships just don’t work out. We’re not in their lives so we don’t know the reasons. Sometimes people can just outgrow each other or not be as driven or want different out of life and much more.”

It continued: “They can try to keep it together but then it can be much worse.”

