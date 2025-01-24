Star of Strictly Tasha Ghouri and fellow Love Island contestant boyfriend Andrew Le Page shocked fans when they split earlier this month.

The pair first met on the ITV dating reality show in 2022 and remained a tight unit until their recent departure from one another. But, what was the reason for their break-up? And did the infamous Strictly ‘curse’ have anything to do with it?

Tasha Ghouri and boyfriend Andrew Le Page met on Love Island in 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Real’ reason for Tasha Ghouri and boyfriend Andrew Le Page split

With Tasha and Andrew not revealing the reason for their sudden split, fans have been left speculating. However, Tasha’s mum, Nicky Young, seemingly confirmed the reason by liking a comment on social media.

The comment she liked read: “Sometimes relationships just don’t work out. We’re not in their lives so we don’t know the reasons. Sometimes people can just outgrow each other or not be as driven or want different out of life and much more.”

The message continued: “They can try to keep it together but then it can be much worse.”

Tasha and Andrew didn’t discuss ‘Strictly curse’

Before splitting up, Tasha and Andrew appeared really committed to one another. They hadn’t started a family of their own but did share a puppy named Luna. They even got matching tattoos.

At the beginning of last year, the pair moved in together in a house they renovated and documented on Instagram.

Signing up for Strictly in the same year, Tasha was asked whether the infamous Strictly ‘curse’ could impact their relationship. At the time, the 26-year-old dancer told The Sun: “Andrew, to me, is the hottest man on this whole planet. I look at him and I’m like: ‘Yeah, that’s my man.’ Me and Andrew trust each other 100%.

“It’s not a make-or-break for us. We’re going to breeze through this because we’re going to marry each other one day, you know.”

Tasha insisted that the “Strictly curse” “doesn’t bother us at all”, revealing that they didn’t have a discussion about it because “we trust each other”.

Tasha and Aljaz reached last year’s Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

‘Her focus was purely on her dances with Aljaz’

During last year’s series, Tasha was paired with pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec and made it all the way to finals.

Week by week, the couple impressed the panel and viewers with their impressive moves and strong chemistry.

While Tasha never considered the show impacting her relationship with her boyfriend, an inside source told The Sun that Strictly played a part in her split from Andrew.

“Tasha was madly in love with Andrew but the cracks started to show when she appeared on Strictly. She gave her all in that competition. Her focus was purely on her dances with Aljaz and that drove a wedge between them as time went by.

“Now she’s going off on tour she’s going to be away from Andrew again. They talked about ending their relationship at the start of January and she’s pretty much heading out on the Strictly tour as a single woman.”

Tasha rumoured to have moved on with Strictly co-star

Currently, Tasha is embarking on the Strictly Come Dancing tour across the UK with her co-stars.

Recently, pro dancer Carlos Gu re-shared Katya Jones’ video to his Instagram of Tasha and EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick dancing backstage.

Katya Jones had originally filmed the video of the pair and penned: “And the rumba saga goes on! Our celebs just can’t get enough of dancing.”

When Carlos shared the video, however, he wrote: “Fresh couple in the making.” Due to Tasha’s recent split from Andrew, fans have since speculated that she could be dating the actor.

Tasha has already signed up for dating apps

With Tasha officially on the market, she appears to already be having fun on dating apps.

As previously reported by Mirror, Tasha has set herself up a profile on Raya, a private, membership-based dating app for people in creative industries.

On her profile, she describes herself as a “Northern girly” who is “always smiling and laughing”.

