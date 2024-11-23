Star of Strictly Tasha Ghouri previously opened up about being ready to leave Love Island over the show’s “intense” environment.

The 26-year-old star, who rose to fame on the ITV reality dating show, was born deaf into a hearing family. At age five, a cochlear implant allowed her to hear for the very first time.

Currently, Tasha is taking the Strictly competition by storm with pro dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec. Last Saturday (November 16), the pair received three 10s from the judges during their performance in Blackpool.

Tasha and Aljaz have been taking the Strictly competition by storm (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Tasha Ghouri on ‘intense’ Love Island experience

While Tasha’s Strictly experience so far has seen her blossom week by week, the same couldn’t be said for her time on Love Island.

Despite making it to the final four and finding love in boyfriend Andrew Le Page, many had doubts surrounding Tasha.

The boys in the villa, particularly contestants Luca Bish and Dami Hope, believed Tasha was a game-player who cried for attention. They also believed she was only with Andrew to take home the winning title.

During the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge, Tasha was pied in the face by three male contestants and subjected to harsh comments. Viewers at the time complained about the unfair behaviour.

Tasha told producers that she was no longer interested in staying on the show and that Andrew would be walking out with her.

Tasha and Andrew met on Love Island – but were ready to walk (Credit: ITV)

“I knew I was gonna get pies, I was ready for it, but it was more about the comments after that…There’s a level of banter and there’s [that]. I was standing there thinking, keep your head held high and don’t show a reaction. There’s a clip and you can still see it in my face [how upset I was],” she told Fabulous Magazine in 2022.

“It was a lot – I felt backed into a corner. It’s such an intense environment and hard to escape. You’re stuck in there together. I was ready to walk out.”

Tasha and Andrew are still going strong (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tasha felt like she ‘failed the deaf community’

During Icon’s Week on Strictly, Tasha opened up about trolls online who would mimic her voice after she appeared on Love Island. She said at the time she felt she “failed the deaf community” after trying to represent them on the reality dating show.