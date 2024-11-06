Strictly Come Dancing’s Tasha Ghouri paused her interview with The One Show after breaking down in tears last night (November 5).

The former Love Island star appeared on the show alongside her Strictly dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec and discussed her decision to share her experiences with online trolling and bullying.

Hosts Anita Rani and Alex Scott then shared a video from her parents.

Tasha was moved to tears as her mum, Nicky Young, told her in the video: “The dance on Saturday was just absolutely amazing. I’m kind of lost for words. It was moving, it was powerful and it was so meaningful. And it meant so much to you and so much to us.

“I’m probably going to start crying again,” she said, wiping away tears. “Well done, we love you so much.”

Tasha appeared on The One Show with Aljaž last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Tasha Ghouri emotional during Aljaz interview

Dad Tarek Ghouri continued: “Tash, I was already full of pride the second you were born and you keep piling it on. The overflow is now tears.

“With or without disabilities, people can often feel in a dark place. And your performance resonated with so many people for different reasons.

Every single time I see my parents get emotional, it just makes me emotional.

“Your passion for helping others is admirable. You have a very, very special heart. Never change, darling. We all love you, Princess and, Aljaž, thanks for everything.”

Seen holding back tears, Tasha said: “They always make me cry. Every single time I see my parents get emotional, it just makes me emotional.”

She then did a little sad face to her dance partner, before giving him a high five.

Tasha and Aljaž earned acclaim for last weekend’s performance (Credit: BBC)

Tasha opened up about online trolls

At the weekend, Tasha and Aljaž came joint first on the Strictly leaderboard for Icons Week after an impressive Couple’s Choice dance to Pink’s What About Us.

In their rehearsals VT, Tasha – who was born deaf, was fitted with a cochlear implant just before she turned five and underwent speech therapy to learn how to speak shortly after – spoke about how online trolls would mimic her voice.

She said she felt she “failed the deaf community” after aiming to represent them on Love Island, and added: “Doing Strictly now, there is still that little bit of younger Tasha in there with me when I go out on that ballroom floor.”

Tearing up, she continued: “I’m doing her proud and myself.”

Tasha and Aljaž will return to Strictly on Saturday

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe and Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin found themselves in the bottom two last weekend. The judges unanimously voted to save the former, with Sam and Nikita becoming the sixth couple eliminated.

Meanwhile, Strictly pro Vito Coppola shared on Instagram that he felt emotional watching Tasha and Aljaž, revealing that he “cried like a baby” watching them.

This Saturday (November 9), Tasha and Aljaž are set to perform a Quickstep.

