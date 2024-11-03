The Strictly results tonight (November 3) left fans stunned after Sam Quek found herself in the bottom two alongside Montell Douglas.

Both couples performed their routines again, with Sam and Nikita dancing their American Smooth to Love Story by Taylor Swift. Then, Montell and Johannes performed their Waltz to I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts. Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Montell and Johannes. Motsi Mabuse chose to save Montell and Johannes. Anton Du Beke chose to save Montell and Johannes.

With three votes in favour of Montell and Johannes, they won the majority vote meaning that Sam and Nikita would be leaving the competition. Head Judge Shirley Ballas also agreed and said she would have decided to save Montell and Johannes.

Sam and Nikita and Montell and Johannes danced again tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Farewell to Sam and Nikita

When asked by Tess Daly about her time on the show, Sam said: “I’m gutted, I just want to say thank you. I’ve learned so much. Strictly has just brought that spring in my step back. It’s just been an absolute joy.

“Nikita, you’ve been key in helping me find that inner Sam that was there, who went a little bit quiet for maybe one or two years and has just come back. I’m gutted because I do feel like I still have more to give.”

Nikita said: “I’m just in awe of this girl. Sometimes they say it’s about the journey, not the destination, but to me it’s about the company. Sam you are the most wonderful company I could have had.”

Sam added: “I’m guilty of watching the competition and thinking how do they have that relationship as a celebrity and a dancer? All I can say is, the time you spend with each other and what you bring out in each other. It really is, and it sounds dead cheesy, magical.”

It was the end of Sam’s time in the competition (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

“I’m sorry what! How did Pete and Wynne escape the dance off WTF!!! This is terrible,” declared one.

Another added: “I’m actually so annoyed at this??? Neither of the couples in the dance off deserved to be there when they’ve improved week after week and then there’s others that have had several bad weeks and keep sailing through.”

A third commented: “WHAT?! I’M FLOORED!! This has fully [bleep]ed me off actually.”

“WOW! This one has made me really sad,” another added. “This just proves that NOBODY is safe and votes really matter.”

“Wow, I didn’t see this one coming at all. I thought Pete might be at risk because of the mistakes. Never imagined it going this way,” another added.

“Really upset about this. Gutted,” another concluded sadly.

