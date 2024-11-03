Strictly star Vito Coppola was left cringing after suffering an outfit mishap on the live show.

The glitzy BBC One show was back on screens on Saturday (November 2). For the latest instalment, the 2024 cast took part in the show’s first-ever Icons Week, paying homage to legendary musical artists.

And it’s fair to say pro dancer Vito Coppola’s outfit got plenty of people talking – including judge Anton Du Beke.

Vito and Sarah put on a jaw-dropping performance (Credit: BBC)

Vito Coppola and Sarah Hadland on Strictly

For Icons week, pro Vito and celeb partner Sarah Hadland made jaws drop with their Cha Cha routine to Like a Prayer by Madonna.

Strutting her stuff on the dance floor, Sarah embodied Madonna. Meanwhile, Vito rocked a sheer bodysuit and pair of rather tight leather trousers.

And fans couldn’t help but become distracted by Vito’s appearance. What’s more, even show judge Anton du Beke had something to say about it…

Anton had a lot to say about his mishap (Credit: BBC)

Strictly judge Anton points out Vito’s outfit mishap

Following their routine, Sarah and Vito got to hear what the judges thought. Distracted, Anton du Beke pointed out Vito’s outfit mishap and said: “I have got one word for you Vito. Wedgie.”

Oh yeah, yeah it really pulls

Vito was left confused by what Anton meant, before Sarah went around the back of her partner to check.

The dancer then realised what Anton meant and quipped: “Oh yeah, yeah it really pulls.” Anton then cheekily added: “Every time you lifted your arm up, I had a little wink.”

Sarah was quick to check her pro dancer (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans ‘busy looking’ at Vito

Strictly viewers were quick to rush over to X to share their thoughts on Vito’s outfit.

Give that costume department a raise

One person said: “My 88-yr-old Mum via Whatsapp ‘I was very busy looking at Vito in those leather trousers but yes Sarah was good’.” Someone else wrote: “Vito in leather. Give that costume department a raise.”

A third chimed in: “Mesh thong body and PVC trousers… Vito knows what he’s doing.” Echoing their thoughts, another person penned: “What on earth was Vito’s ‘wedgie’ outfit?”

