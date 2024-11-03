Strictly dancer Amy Dowden was left fighting back the tears as she made her return to the BBC One Show, following her backstage collapse.

Pro Amy was forced to pull out of this weekend’s show after she was rushed to hospital last week. As a result, fellow dancer Lauren Oakley stepped in to be her replacement to dance with JB Gill.

And on Saturday night (November 2) Amy was back in the ballroom to support JB and Lauren.

The Strictly dancer was back on the show (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden returns to Strictly

On Saturday night (November 2) JB and Lauren performed a routine to a Bruno Mars medley, as part of the Icons week.

After taking to the dance floor, the JLS star and Lauren headed up to the Clauditorium to hear their scores. Amy was also there, to show her support for JB and Lauren.

“Obviously it’s a new partnership, but I’ve been able to focus on the dancing and just do Amy proud,” JB said, as Amy looked on.

Things took an emotional turn (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden tears up on Strictly

Lauren then added: “I just wanted to make Amy proud and I hope we did. We had fun out there. I hope you had fun watching.”

I just wish I was there with you

Amy said: “I am so grateful for you Lauren. Thank you Lauren, thank you J, you too are just amazing. I just wish I was there with you.”

JB and Lauren then landed near-perfect marks of 39 from the judges. Over the moon, JB, Amy and Lauren then all hugged each other. An emotional Amy was seen with tears in her eyes.

Amy’s return left fans sobbing (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans ‘crying’

Strictly fans watching at home were left emotional too. On X, one person said: “Seeing Amy cry has made me cry lol. She should’ve been on that dance floor.”

Amy made me cry then

Someone else chimed in and added: “Amy made me cry then.” A third wrote: “Na why did Amy cry watching JB get his first 10s make me cry lol they’re not one of my fav couples but that must be hard for her to watch bless.”

Amy replaced by Lauren on Strictly

Earlier this week, Amy took to social media to declare that she’s going to be JB and Lauren’s “biggest cheerleader” at the weekend. Amy posted a selfie of Lauren and JB and a picture of the three of them on It Takes Two.

She captioned the shots: “Wishing these two the absolute best of luck tonight! I’m going to be your biggest cheerleader!”

Amy then paid tribute to both JB and Lauren. She said: “@jbgill it says everything how you’ve been able to adapt to a new professional, produce such a great number (so excited for everyone to see) whilst supporting me! I’m so lucky! You’re a STAR! I know what tonight means to you! Thank you!”

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Read more: Strictly star Pete Wicks apologises to Jowita Przystal over mistakes as Shirley Ballas under fire for feedback

What did you think of JB and Lauren’s dance on Strictly? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.