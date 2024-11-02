Strictly star Pete Wicks apologised to his pro partner Jowita Przystal tonight after making mistakes in his routine.

Pete and Jowita performed a Salsa to Another One Bites The Dust by Queen for Icons Week. However, after some mistakes in the performance, the couple only bagged 22 points out of a possible 40.

Craig Revel Horwood gave them just a four. However, it was Shirley Ballas who came under fire for her feedback to Pete.

Pete scored a 22 for his performance with Jowita tonight (Credit: BBC)

Pete Wicks on Strictly

As they finished their routine, Jowita hugged Pete. The former TOWIE star was heard apologising to her as she comforted him.

Shirley making an excuse of ‘you were giving it your all’ for mistakes? Pipe down. It was sloppy.

When it came to the judges’ feedback, Shirley noted that Pete had made “a lot of mistakes”. However, she said she wasn’t going to go into the mistakes and instead, spoke on the positives.

The judges then gave their scores, with Craig giving them a four while Shirley, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke gave them a six.

Pete apologised to Jowita for making mistakes (Credit: BBC)

Viewers fumed over Shirley for not going into detail about Pete’s mistakes.

One person said on X: “Shirley making an excuse of ‘you were giving it your all’ for mistakes? Pipe down. It was sloppy.”

Another wrote: “Shirley needs to stop excusing male celebrity mistakes because ‘they’re giving it their all’ both Pete and now Wynne [Evans].”

A third added: “Why is Shirley not going to over judge Pete???”

Shirley came under fire for her feedback (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, someone else said: “SHIRLEY ‘I’m not going to over judge this’ [BLEEP] OFF YOU’RE A JUDGE FOR A REASON.”

Others felt gutted for Pete. One said: “Oooo not a great dance from Pete tonight. It all just seemed to fall apart. 3/10 for me I’m afraid. Gutted I love Pete.”

Another commented: “Who decided that Another One Bites the Dust was suitable for a salsa FFS. Poor Pete.”

Someone else feared: “I’m gutted for Pete he may find himself in the dance-off.”

