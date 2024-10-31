Tonight on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two Pete Wicks and Jowita Pryzstal spoke to host Janette Manrara.

However, it doesn’t sound like their training for Icons Week is going too well… In fact, Jowita seemed to hint that she was “worried” about their performance to a Queen medley.

Pete Wicks will be dancing the salsa on Strictly this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: The joke’s not on Pete

Host Janette Manrara opened the chat by speaking about their brilliant Halloween Week Viennese waltz, which saw Pete dressed as The Joker.

“I don’t know if it was the Viennese waltz or the Joker. That’s an insane thing to have come naturally to me. I like ballroom… I think… Not that I know what the difference is, but I think it’s ballroom I like,” he said.

Janette then asked Jowita: “What is it about ballroom that suits Pete so much?”

“I just feel like Pete is such a gentleman. He likes to put his arms in a frame and hold me, he always likes to be in contact with me. I feel like he’s such an old-school old-fashioned soul. He likes that connection where we do ballroom, whereas Latin is more free.

“And I think he likes to have control over me as well, that’s why he likes being in ballroom hold,” she added.

“I’m a control freak,” the TOWIE star then quipped.

Jowita is known for her mad choreography (Credit: BBC)

Jowita hints at ‘worries’ for Pete

Talk then turned to their salsa this coming weekend (November 2).

Jowita told Janette: “I think the one thing Pete has very similar to Freddie Mercury is that performance mode. Every time on Saturday night I feel he is performing and dancing. So I’m not worried about his performance…,” she said, while thinking about how to phrase her next point.

“Don’t tell us what you’re worried about!” Janette chastised.

“I’m not worried about anything,” Jowita then said.

“Should he be worried about lifts?” she then asked the pro.

“I’ll answer that one,” Pete chipped in. “Yes. Yes he should.”

Pete shared that he is a little nervous about this weekend’s lifts (Credit: BBC)

‘Mad stuff’

He then said: “We’re not doing the salsa, we’re doing Cirque du Salsa. I think she thinks it’s Cirque du Soleil. I don’t know who she thinks I am, Beth Tweddle, I’m not a gymnast. But there’s some mad stuff going on this week.”

Reminding Pete that Jowita is “known” for her “mad stuff”, he then quipped: “She is very known for that, I am not.”

