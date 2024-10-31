Host of It Takes Two Janette Manrara halted her interview with Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin last night (October 30) after he issued a racy remark.

Last weekend, Nikita and his celeb partner Sam Quek performed a jive to Time Warp by The Rocky Horror Picture Show Cast. The saucy performance saw Nikita whip his clothes off to reveal he was wearing a corset and suspenders underneath his costume.

Sam and Nikita slayed a Jive last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara tells Nikita Kuzmin off during Strictly spin-off interview

Following the explosive dance, Nikita and Sam were saved by the public and avoided the dreaded bottom two. And, during an appearance on It Takes Two last night, host Janette couldn’t help but bring it up the iconic outfit reveal.

“Okay, Nikita. The reveal, let’s talk about that!” she said. In response, the Ukrainian dancer teased: “I know you loved it Janette, I know you did love it!”

Will you slow down!

Janette immediately hit back and issued a warning: “I am a married woman don’t you dare!” she quipped.

“Sorry Aljaz,” Nikita laughed. Janette’s husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, is also competing on Strictly this year with Tasha Ghouri.

Continuing to obsess over the performance, Janette added: “Lace, suspenders, a corset, I mean you were the talk of social media! There were so many comments! Seriously! One said: ‘I actually squealed out loud when Nikita stripped off.’ ‘Nikita in suspenders every week please.'”

“Well this week I’m pleased to tell you,” Sam chipped in. “Will you slow down!” Janette told the pair, putting her foot down.

Nikita admitted that he ‘loved’ his racy outfit (Credit: BBC)

When asked about how they approached the big reveal, Nikita admitted: “The thing is, you can’t be afraid to put yourself out there, right? Strictly we are all about having fun, entertaining the audience at home.”

Admitting the performance was a “little bit provocative”, Nikita stated: ‘We don’t usually turn up on Saturday night in suspenders but it’s just a fun fun moment and just going for it and not being afraid of having a little risk.”

Sam then revealed she “asked for bigger pants”, while Nikita admitted: “I was excited, I couldn’t wait.” “I asked for more coverage and even then I felt a bit vulnerable,” Sam added.

Janette teased Nikita with a warning on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Nikita and Sam’s dance this week

This Saturday (November 2) is Icons Week and Nikita and Sam will perform an American Smooth to Love Story (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift.

“I AM SO EXCITED TO BE @taylorswift13 ON #STRICTLYCOMEDANCING NEXT WEEK HAVING CHOSEN HER AS MY ICON!” Sam expressed on Instagram.

“I’m a BIG #Swiftie so this is going to be FUN! Thank you guys for all of your support and votes. It has meant the world to both @kuzmin__nikita and I. THANK YOU.”

