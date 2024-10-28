Full story on Amy Dowden’s backstage ‘collapse’: ‘Huge distress’, fire service mystery and Strictly replacement

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Amy Dowden was rushed to hospital on Saturday night (October 26) after falling ill behind the scenes of the BBC dance show.

Over the weekend, Amy and her celebrity partner JB Gill performed a stunning foxtrot to Toploader’s Dancing in the Moonlight. However, after the live show went off air, Amy is said to have suffered a ‘medical emergency’ and an ambulance was called. As a result, she didn’t appear on the pre-recorded Sunday night results show.

The dancer’s rep shared a statement thanking fans for their concern. It also said that Amy was feeling “much better”. However, it’s thought the star has been replaced at rehearsals today (October 28) as a result of Amy’s ill health. And there are also fears among fans that she may be forced to pull out of the rest of the series.

Amy Dowden fell ill after dancing her foxtrot with JB Gill (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Amy Dowden ‘replaced’ by Lauren Oakley

According to The Sun, Lauren Oakley has replaced Amy in rehearsals with JB Gill today. An insider alleged: “Lauren will be stepping in today to train with JB. It’s unclear when Amy will be back but everyone just wants her to rest and get better.”

Lauren also appears to have cleared her schedule for extra rehearsal time. She told her Instagram fans her dance class scheduled for today has been scrapped.

Last night, she wrote on her Instagram Stories; “Hey guys, I’m so sorry but due to unforeseen circumstances I’m unable to make the class with Ian Banham tomorrow. It will be postponed for a future date so please keep an eye out on both of our pages. So sorry for any inconvenience. Looking forward to dancing with you soon.”

Fans now fear that Amy’s hospitalisation could result in the star having to step back from the 2024 series. However, when approached for comment on what would happen if Amy did pull out, the BBC told the tabloid: “We have contingencies in place for all eventualities.”

Amy’s rep said that the star was ‘feeling better’ (Credit: Splash News)

Ambulance and fire brigade called

It’s been claimed that Amy started to feel ill after receiving the judges’ scores at 7.25pm. Amy cheered and jumped up and down when Motsi Mabuse gave them a nine. She also screamed when they got an eight from Anton Du Beke. Amy was then seen smiling with JB in the final line-up at around 8.10pm.

However, by 9pm an ambulance had been called. And, at 9.50pm, it’s reported that the fire service were also contacted to assist.

She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern.

At the time, an East of England Ambulance Service rep said: “We were called just after 9pm on Saturday to attend a medical emergency at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood. An ambulance was sent to the scene. One patient, an adult female, was transported to Barnet Hospital for further care.”

Assistant chief fire officer Mark Barber also shared a statement. He confirmed they attended the scene and said: “Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 9.50pm to Elstree Studios in Borehamwood. We assisted with the transfer of a female patient to an ambulance.”

Amy has been replaced in rehearsals by Lauren Oakley, according to reports (Credit: BBC)

Amy’s rep shares statement

On Sunday afternoon, when news of Amy’s hospitalisation broke, her rep shared a statement with more details.

It explained: “Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution. She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern. We request Amy’s privacy in matters of health is kindly respected.”

Speaking to The Sun, an insider claimed: “Amy was obviously in huge distress. Everyone around her was equally upset because they felt so helpless. JB had to be given a hug. The only thing they could do was try to get her to hospital as quickly and safely as possible.”

Tess’ statement

Amy was absent from the results show after her 999 dash. As a result, JB Gill was seen standing on his own as he waited to find out if he was through to next week.

On Sunday, the BBC released a statement saying: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Amy Dowden was unable to be in tonight’s results show.”

Strictly host Tess Daly also addressed Amy’s absence at the very start of the results show. She said: “Before we get started, Amy isn’t able to be with us for tonight’s show.”

Fans thought the announcement was a little “abrupt”, though. One said: “Oh is Amy okay? That was an abrupt announcement.”

Another said: “Poor show. I thought a few more words wouldn’t have gone amiss.”

However, others pointed out that the results show is filmed directly after the main show. And, as a result, not much would’ve been known about Amy’s condition at the time.

Strictly star JB Gill breaks silence on behalf of himself and Amy Dowden

JLS star JB shared a statement on behalf of himself and Amy last night. Posting three pictures of their Halloween performance on Instagram, he said: “On behalf of both @amy_dowden and I, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone for voting for us and wishing us well.

“We absolutely loved our performance on Saturday night and are SO grateful to be through to another week on @bbcstrictly.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for your support.”

Pete Wicks, Nancy Xu, Dianne Buswell and Jowita Pryzstal were among the Strictly stars sending their love in the comments section of JB’s post.

However, according to The Sun, there are fears that, should Amy decide to exit the show, JB will go with her.

Amy and JB are due to dance a couples’ choice routine this Saturday night (November 2).

Amy’s health history

Strictly favourite Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. After undergoing treatment, she revealed there was no evidence of the disease in her body earlier this year.

The star has also been open about her battle with Crohn’s disease.

ED! has contacted the BBC and Amy’s reps for comment.

