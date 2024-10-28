Strictly stars Nikita Kuzmin and Sam Quek set the dance floor on fire on Saturday with their racy outfits for Halloween week.

The pair performed a jive to Time Warp, channelling The Rocky Horror Picture Show. They bagged 31 points out of a possible 40.

But it wasn’t their jive moves that caught many viewers’ attention. It was their outfit change mid-way through the performance – and fans certainly got an eyeful!

Nikita and Sam channelled Brad and Janet from The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Nikita Kuzmin and Sam Quek on Strictly

The pair started off their routine in modest outfits, emulating the film’s characters Brad and Janet.

But halfway through the routine, the pair stripped off to reveal the iconic film’s black corset and suspenders outfits.

Strictly is a family show; their outfits were inappropriate.

Many viewers were left hot under the collar after seeing the pair’s racy looks.

However, some people thought the looks were “inappropriate” for a “family show”.

Halfway through the routine, Nikita and Sam stripped off into new costumes (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

One Strictly Come Dancing viewer said on Instagram: “Strictly is a family show; their outfits were inappropriate.”

Another ranted: “Wtf! Those outfits are more like what you’d wear as a stripper.”

Someone else wrote: “Ridiculous outfits.”

However, the negative remarks were drowned out by people defending the pair. Many insisted it was just reflecting the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer)

Nikita and Sam routine

One person hit back: “I loved that, those having a dig at Nikita’s costume, you’re watching the wrong show! Stick to Call the Midwife.”

Another insisted: “It’s following The Rocky Horror Picture Show, not a strip show!”

Someone else added: “Oh MY. Nikita looks INCREDIBLE in that outfit.”

We couldn’t agree more tbh.

Meanwhile, others were busy discussing Sam and Nikita’s moves being “out of sync”. Many believe it was Nikita’s costume change which resulted in the timing mishap.

Many viewers loved Sam and Nikita’s outfit change (Credit: BBC)

One person explained on social media: “I LOVED it. Yes out of sync after the outfit change but pulled back fairly quickly and the energy was 10/10.”

Another agreed, saying on Facebook: “I think Nikita went off time when his over costume got stuck. He was struggling to take it off and got a bit flustered.”

A third wrote: “Adored this – they pulled it back, the kicks were sharp, loads of jive content on top of the theme, and they both look [fire].”

Strictly continues next Saturday (November 2) from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

