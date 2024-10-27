The latest Strictly results are in and stars Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez have become the latest pair eliminated from the competition.

Tonight’s results show (October 27) saw Punam and Gorka face a dance-off against Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu.

Punam and Gorka performed their Tango to Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics. Then, Shayne and Nancy danced their Paso Doble to In The Hall of The Mountain King by Edvard Grieg.

Punam and Gorka were sent home (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly results

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Shayne and Nancy. Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse chose to save Shayne and Nancy.

Then, Anton Du Beke chose to save Shayne and Nancy.

Head judge Shirley Ballas also agreed, sending home Punam and Gorka.

The judges saved Nancy and Shayne (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

When asked by Tess Daly about their time on the show, Punam said: “I am really proud of myself. You know I’ve taken on something that’s so out of my comfort zone.

I’ve made my family very proud, I’m just really grateful.

“The one thing that I’ve very much learnt is to say yes more, and that there is no point in your life when you can stop learning new skills. I’ve learnt more than dancing, I’ve learnt so much from Gorka.”

She added: “Everyone’s been so incredible and it’s just memories that I’ll take home forever and I am very proud. I’ve made my family very proud, I’m just really grateful.”

Fans were sad to see them go (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Meanwhile, Gorka said: “It’s been incredible, it’s been a fantastic six weeks. I’m very proud of what she has achieved. She’s a GP and a mum.

“She had never danced before and I think she improved week by week. I think she is truly what the show is about, someone who doesn’t have experience in the performance world came here and learnt to dance.”

He added: “She wanted to do so well and worked so hard. Also I feel very proud and very honoured that we got to do a Bollywood dance, to represent your culture, show your culture to the world and open doors for so many people in your culture.”

Punam added: “Thank you. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for giving me the gift of dancing.

“I’ve never danced before, but you’ve definitely sparked so much dancing. I want to learn more, and I definitely don’t think this will be the end of my journey dancing.”

Fans were sad to see Punam and Gorka leave and they also issued Shayne with a warning.

One person said: “Gutted Gorka has left but it was the correct result! Next week Shayne.”

Another wrote: “One thing is certain, Shayne is on borrowed time.”

A third added: “Result isn’t a shock. However, Wouldn’t surprise me if Shayne gets eliminated next week or the week after.”

However, someone else wrote: “Right person gone! Don’t understand why Shayne was in the dance-off again. He is improving and better than some of the others.”

Strictly continues next Saturday (November 2) from 6,30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

