Danny Jones’ wife Georgia puts ‘boundaries’ in place as he returns to partying ways after Maura Higgins kiss

Danny Jones’ wife Georgia has reportedly put a rule in place for Danny while he is on nights out following his Maura Higgins kiss.

Back in 2025, Danny Jones made headlines as footage of him kissing I’m A Celebrity… campmate Maura Higgins at a BRITs after-party leaked.

For months after, there were reports that Danny and Georgia’s marriage was struggling to get past it and that Georgia had moved out of the marital home. However, since then, Danny and Georgia have appeared to have patched things up.

But now, it’s been claimed that rocker Danny has gone back to his partying ways, with Georgia apparently putting one specific rule in place.

Danny and Georgia have kept a low profile (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Georgia Jones’ ‘rule’ for Danny after Maura kiss

Danny and Georgia hit headlines for all the wrong reasons in March 2025 after he was filmed sharing a kiss with Maura Higgins.

In the days after, reports suggested that the pair partied until 6am together that night. Danny’s wife remained at home with their son, Cooper.

Following the kiss, Georgia temporarily moved out of their new family home, and the pair spent some time apart. But not long later, she moved back in and the pair have kept a low-key profile.

Recently though, a source gave an update on Danny and Georgia’s romance, more than a year since his kiss with Maura.

The pair were caught kissing last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘It was incredibly difficult for Georgia’

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed that Danny and Georgia – who share eight-year-old son, Cooper Alf Jones, together – are “in a really good place now”.

The insider said: “It was incredibly difficult for Georgia so she’s had to put some boundaries in place.”

They then claimed the rule is that Georgia goes on nights out with him. The source continued: “Last week they enjoyed a wild night at Freedom bar in Soho and it was like the old days. They were drinking and having fun and life felt really good again. Danny was on top form and the club went wild when a McFly song came on. They were all loving it.”

ED! has contacted Danny and Maura’s representatives for comment.

Danny and Maura’s drunken kiss

While Maura has never acknowledged the kiss, Danny posted an apology to his wife and son on his Instagram. He wrote: “Hello everyone. Sorry it’s taken me a while to post this. But I’ve taken some time out to be with those closest to me.

“I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we’ll continue to deal with this privately.”

Then, he added: “I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding and support. See you all soon, Danny.”

Read more: NTA viewers left feeling ‘awkward’ as Maura Higgins and Danny Jones ‘reunite’ on stage



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