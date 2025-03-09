Danny Jones and Maura Higgins stayed up until 6am following their ‘drunken kiss’ at the BRITS, it has been claimed.

McFly star Danny is embroiled in scandal at the moment after being spotted allegedly kissing Maura at a BRITs afterparty.

Danny is married to Georgia – and they share son, Cooper, born in 2018. Neither Georgia nor Danny have spoken in public since the ‘kissing’ video made its rounds online.

Now, following reports that Danny and Maura carried on partying until the early hours of the morning following the BRITS, Maura has broken her social media silence.

The pair allegedly kissed last weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins ‘kiss’

Last weekend, Danny, 38, and Maura, 34, were allegedly spotted sharing a brief kiss at a BRITs afterparty.

The duo – who starred on I’m A Celebrity 2024 together – were seen having a conversation in the foyer of the party venue at what was reportedly 3am.

In a video obtained by The Sun, McFly star Danny can allegedly then be seen leaning in and pecking Maura on the lips.

And now, a new video has emerged of the pair following the event – with a source claiming they partied together until the early hours of the morning.

A new video has emerged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny and Maura ‘partied until 6am’

In the video, obtained by The Sun, Maura and Danny can be seen sharing a bottle of wine, while laughing. It is believed they were at the Nobu Hotel in Central London.

“Danny and Maura seemed to be enjoying their night of partying and had no plans to call it a night,” an onlooker told the publication.

They added: “They were knocking back wine at the Nobu from 4am and seemed keen to carry on. They weren’t seen leaving before 6am.”

ED! has contacted Maura and Danny’s representatives for comment.

Maura took to her social media for the first time since the scandal (Credit: Instagram Story)

Maura leaves UK amid scandal

Meanwhile on Sunday (March 9), Maura finally broke her social media silence.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Maura shared with her 4.1 million followers that she was heading to Los Angeles for a work trip.

The reality star uploaded a photo of her in a first-class plane seat, with a glass of bubble seen nearby. She captioned the post: “Exciting shoot.”

