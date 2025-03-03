Danny Jones admitted his ’struggles’ in candid family life confession days before Maura ‘kiss’

McFly’s Danny Jones made a candid confession about his family life days before his alleged ‘drunken kiss’ with Maura Higgins.

Danny has been called out by fans for his alleged behaviour at the BRITs after-party after a video of him appearing to kiss Maura was released by the papers.

While the pair have remained silent on the situation so far, fans have been left disappointed and heartbroken for his wife of 11 years, Georgia.

Danny made candid confession about having more kids

Georgia and Danny share one son together, seven-year-old Cooper. And during his time in I’m A Celebrity, the doting dad shared a heartfelt reunion with his family. So it’s easy to see how the latest news has caused shockwaves.

But just three days ago (February 28) Danny appeared on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s podcast, Parenting Hell, and opened up on his own tough family decisions.

When speaking about his son, he admitted only having one child doesn’t make parenting “any easier”.

He explained: “I see [Mcfly bandmates] Harry with three and Tom with three. And I see myself with one, and it just doesn’t make it any easier. Because they haven’t got a sibling to play with. So you’re quite involved as a parent with the games and doing stuff.”

Danny then admitted he thinks he and Georgia “are done” with one, and doesn’t see them having any more. But he explained this wasn’t what they initially thought, as they expected they would move to somewhere quieter and have a few more children.

The confession came a few years after Georgia revealed they had a “sexless period” during their marriage after having Cooper.

He admitted: “We actually found it harder than we thought we would. We thought we would be like: ‘Let’s move to the country and have two or three.’ But now, we’re very much still in London, with one kid. And it seems like it’s just going that way.”

Admitting his struggles, he said: “It’s trying to balance everything, I’m not very good at that.”

Danny ‘struggles’ to focus on more things

The 38-year-old singer admitted that when he has “one big thing” to concentrate on then “everything else goes out the window”. And currently the thing that’s taking his focus is the upcoming McFly VS Busted tour.

Danny confessed that at the beginning of being a dad he felt he “had” to make sure he provided for his family, but now realises that “time” is actually the most important thing. Something which he still struggles with.

The Voice coach admitted that being at work when his son Cooper is off on school holidays is “hard”. And he finds that he “gets annoyed” with himself when he can’t spend time with him.

The revelation comes as Danny appeared to share a ‘drunken kiss’ with Maura Higgins, despite being with Georgia since 2009.

According to The Sun, the pair were spotted laughing together throughout the night. It’s claimed they stayed at the after-party until approximately 4am, after most others left.

