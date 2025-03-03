Inside Danny Jones’ relationship with wife Georgia after ‘drunken kiss’ with Maura Higgins – ‘difficulties’; ‘sexless’ marriage; joking about ‘leaving’ her

Danny Jones – who is married to former beauty queen wife Georgia – has found himself in the spotlight this week. He’s been making headlines following allegations he shared a ‘drunken kiss‘ with Maura Higgins at the BRITs over the weekend.

However, Danny is no stranger to controversy when it comes to his private life. In fact, the boy bander has had quite an adventurous love life.

The McFly singer, who rose to fame in 2004, has since ventured into television. Between 2017 and 2013, Danny became a coach on The Voice Kids. In 2024, the Obviously hitmaker graduated to the main show and became a coach with bandmate Tom Fletcher.

Last year, Danny won The Masked Singer as Piranha. And he was crowned King of the I’m A Celebrity jungle. It was on the show that he met Maura.

Here, as wife Georgia breaks her silence for the first time since the video emerged, we look back at Danny’s wild love life…

McFly star Danny Jones has had a high-profile love life over the years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danny Jones dated photographer Olivia Shaw

According to Whos Dated Who, Danny began dating photographer Olivia Shaw when he was 20 years old. Their relationship reportedly began in September 2006.

Olivia worked on McFly’s Up, Close and Personal Tour in 2007. However, things ended between the two in December 2008.

Danny left beauty queen Laura Coleman for another beauty queen (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danny moves on…

In 2008, Danny split from Olivia by starting a relationship with Miss England 2008 Laura Coleman. The pair met at the Miss World finals in South Africa, while Olivia stayed back home in Blighty.

However, by 2009, Danny reportedly dumped Laura for Miss World 2007 Georgia Horsley.

“Laura really cared about Danny and it’s particularly hurtful that he’s run off with Georgia,” a friend alleged to The Mirror.

The BRIT Award-winning star first met Georgia after being invited to Miss London that year, which Laura co-hosted.

“You could see that Danny and Georgia were going to get together,” the friend said after claiming they were flirting with one another. “All the chemistry was there.”

After Georgia ditched her then-boyfriend, Danny chose to end his relationship with Laura.

The beauty queens remained friends

Despite Danny’s antics, the two ladies are said to have remained pals.

A Miss England spokeswoman confirmed that Georgia was seeing Danny. “They make a great couple and we wish them all the best. Laura knows about the relationship and she is is still friends with Georgia.”

Danny and wife Georgia have a son (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danny Jones married wife Georgia in 2014

After being together for nearly four years, Danny and Georgia got engaged in 2013. The pair walked down the aisle the following year in August in Malton, North Yorkshire.

Four years later, they started a family, welcoming a son, Cooper Alf Jones, in January 2018.

We can’t have had sex for a year at one stage.

However, Georgia did reveal that the couple endured a period where they didn’t have sex following Cooper’s birth. She also shared that Danny didn’t want to have sex with her while she was pregnant.

She shared: “We can’t have had sex for a year at one stage because after you have your baby you’re healing. And after two months into getting pregnant we didn’t have sex.”

She also explained: “I do think sometimes when you’re not getting on very well with your other half, I know that we just need to have sex. Even if I don’t really want to have sex that day, just so I can be like: ‘Oh yeah, I fancy you again.'”

Danny Jones’ wife on secrets of their happy marriage

Speaking to OK! last year, Georgia spoke about how they keep their marriage in tip-top condition, after being together for 15 years.

She shared: “Something that’s really important for a successful marriage is time apart, it keeps the relationship fresh. We’ve always said that – as long as we’ve been together, we’ve always enjoyed our separate times because when we’ve reunited it’s even nicer.

“Communication is key, as well. It’s something we had to relearn after having a baby – it’s just constant resentment at the other partner for not doing enough, even though they are. But in the end it all comes together if you keep talking to each other.”

Maura ‘kiss’

The couple had time apart while he was in the I’m A Celebrity jungle. And their heartwarming reunion left fans more in love with Danny than ever.

However… fast forward a few months and a video of the singer appearing to kiss his I’m A Celebrity co-star Maura has been shared. As a result, fans have been left fuming, and sharing their support for Georgia.

“Oh Danny, you had it all man,” said one sadly. Another added: “Oh Danny, why?” asked another. On Georgia’s page, one fan commented: “I’m so sorry if it’s true with Danny.” Another echoed the same thought and said: “We’re all behind you.”

Maura and Danny were filmed getting close at the BRITS (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Jones jokes about leaving wife Georgia

Danny appeared on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdecombe’s Parenting Hell podcast last week. On it, he spoke about McFly and their tour with Busted, as well as parenting and his time in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

He also joked about ‘leaving’ his wife.

Danny said to Josh about his house move: “Are you renovating? Same mate. It’s a nightmare isn’t it?” as Rob then joked: “Is that why you went in the jungle to get money for the renovations?” as Josh added: “To get away with it. Have my kitchen done – three weeks in the jungle.”

Rob then quipped that “you’re honest when they go – why are you here? I’ve got a massive tax bill and she’s left me. That’s why I’m here. Give me the kangaroo [bleep] and let’s get this done.”

“Do you know what? I left my wife to move,” he said, before adding in jest: “I just left my wife,” as all three of them laughed.

Rob then called it an “awkward exclusive” before Josh chimed in: “What an exclusive.” Danny then explained: “I left my wife to move house so I’m surprised she’s still with me to be honest because she moved the house all by herself.”

Georgia’s time out

After he got back from the jungle, Georgia stepped out for some ‘me time’.

Danny explained on the podcast: “When I got back, my wife was like: ‘ I think I just need to go away to a hut myself for a few days.’ I said go and take yourself away and have a few days. You know what it was like, she was overwhelmed. It got too much for her, I could see it in her. I was like: ‘You just need to go away.'”

‘Difficult to balance it all’

He also spoke about scheduling time to be with his wife.

“Another element to add to it as well is that it’s mine and Georgia’s time, it’s adult time. And that’s where our relationship can blossom a bit and watch something together on Netflix or have dinner together. Because those times you don’t get.

“You don’t get them at weekends. It’s a nice time to just sit down with my wife and have dinner and be like: ‘How was your day?’ But then you’re getting constantly, Mummy, Daddy can I have a cuddle, and it’s through dinner all the time. It’s difficult to balance it all.”

Read more: The Voice star Danny Jones on parents’ heartbreaking split: ‘You realise the magic has gone’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.