I’m A Celebrity stars Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones visited by their kids as complaints pour in

Last night’s I’m A Celebrity saw Coleen Rooney reunited with two of her sons, Kit and Cass, and Danny Jones visited in the jungle by his little boy, Cooper.

The scenes were branded some of the most emotional ever seen on the series. However, as some viewers cried along with the campmates, all some could bring themselves to do was head to social media and complain.

Danny Jones was reunited with his wife and son on I’m A Celebrity last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Coleen and Danny in sweet family reunion

Danny was reunited with wife Georgia and son Cooper last night (December 6). Both the McFly star and his little boy were seen crying as they were reunited after a few weeks apart. The pair hugged and kissed in heartwarming scenes filmed outside of camp, but still nestled in the jungle.

Coleen, meanwhile, was visited in camp by her mum Colette. It wasn’t long before Kit and Cass emerged from the bushes, though, to surprise their mum. Viewers’ hearts broke along with Coleen’s as she told her weeping son that she was crying “happy tears” over seeing them.

Oti Mabuse’s husband, Alan Halsall’s brother, Rev Richard Coles’ brother and GK Barry’s mum completed the friends and family line-up.

And the fact that the rest of the campmates only had one family member visiting them, while Danny and Coleen had several, has led to cries of “fix” and complaints that it was “unfair” on the rest of the cast.

Coleen and her boys were emotional during their I’m A Celebrity reunion (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Taking to social media, some viewers shared their complaints.

“Coleen and Danny both seeing their kids? I’m sorry but the FAVOURITISM,” said one. Another agreed and said: “Fix if Danny wins. Fix if Coleen wins.”

A third commented: “Coleen and Danny getting the most airtime and their kids!” “I know it’s petty but I don’t like that Danny and Coleen got more than one family member go in… Feels biased. I bet they make the top two,” said another.

“I’m A Celebrity, that’s so not fair at all to have MORE than one person for a celebrity! ! It was always just one! Coleen had THREE for goodness sake!” fumed another.

Others felt for Alan Halsall, who shares a daughter with ex Lucy-Jo Hudson. “Alan is going to be interested to find out that Danny and Coleen also got to see their kids,” said one.

Oti also has a little girl, but she is fiercely protective of her privacy.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

‘I’m crying because I’m happy!’ Tears flowing so freely in Camp there’s a new risk of flooding! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/vYZUQjxQ8T — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 6, 2024

‘I’m not crying, you are!’

Elsewhere, the vast majority of viewers hailed the heartwarming scenes, especially seeing Coleen’s love for her little boys.

Even host Ant McPartlin declared: “I’m not crying, you are!”

“Omg actual tears. I have grown soooo fond of Colleen for all her resilience and being such a warrior. Her humour has been wonderful as well. Seeing her with her boys – what a wonderful mother. That was just pure love on our screens. Incredible! What a phenomenal lady she is!” said one fan.

“Was a total wreck watching Coleen and her boys. Her mum certainly brought up a lovely daughter,” said another.

“This reunion got me good! So emosh! What a truly lovely woman Coleen is. Her boys clearly adore her, and I reckon lots of the nation does too! Her and Danny will be final two I reckon,” another predicted.

Watch I’m A Celebrity tonight on ITV1 at 9.35pm.

