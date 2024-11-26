I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones’ wife in ‘sex-less marriage’ admission

I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones and his wife Georgia Horsley put the brakes on their sex life after welcoming their first baby.

The McFly star married the former Miss England in 2014 and had their son Cooper five years later in 2018.

When Georgia appeared on a podcast in 2019, she openly spoke about her sex life and the impact pregnancy had on it.

I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones and wife were celibate

Georgia was a new mother when she appeared on Made by Mammas Podcast in 2019. She briefly discussed her ‘sexless’ marriage while talking about the highs and lows of parenthood.

She revealed at the time that she and I’m A Celebrity star Danny didn’t have sex for almost a year after Cooper’s birth. They resorted to other forms of intimacy as a “cuddly couple”.

We are a very kissy and cuddly couple so we still had that intimacy.

“We can’t have had sex for a year at one stage because after you have your baby you’re healing and after two months into getting pregnant we didn’t have sex,” Georgia shared, according to Express UK.

Although they didn’t get intimate, Danny and his wife are “very touchy people”, so they still had intimacy. “We’re a very touchy feely couple. He was alright he got what he needed!” she joked.

“We are a very kissy and cuddly couple so we still had that intimacy,” she said, before sharing her opinion that sex could fix common issues couples encounter in a relationship.

The I’m A Celebrity star’s wife explained: “I do think sometimes you’re not getting on very well with your other half, I know that we just need to have sex. Even if I don’t really want to have sex that day, just so I can be like: ‘Oh yeah, I fancy you again.'”

Pregnancy ‘changed their sex life’

It’s not just after childbirth, but the couple’s intimate life started to change even when Georgia was pregnant.

She shared on the podcast that she desired her husband more than usual when she was with child. The former model noted: “Danny would not come near me. And I wanted it, which was unusual, because it’s usually Danny wanting it more than me.”

However, she also explained why Danny didn’t want to get intimate so much. Apparently, he was “scared of hurting the baby”.

She also shared that Danny preferred having sex in the morning, which worked in Georgia’s favor.

“That’s the best time for me so I’m like: ‘Brilliant so now I can get on with my day.’ I’m too knackered by the end of the day. So just do it in the morning. Brilliant,” Danny’s wife said.

