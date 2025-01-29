Singer Danny Jones has revealed he has completely cut ties with his estranged dad, Alan, following a lifetime of disappointment and a failed attempt at reconciliation.

In a new interview, the I’m A Celebrity… winner has admitted that his jungle victory helped him finally heal from years of emotional turmoil stemming from his father’s absence.

For Danny, his experience allowed him to finally “feel enough” and close a painful chapter in his life.

Now, after years of estrangement, Danny has decided he will never reach out to his father again.

Danny revealed that he has cut ties with his estranged father (Credit: ITV)

McFly star Danny Jones’ relationship with his dad

Danny’s relationship with Alan fractured after his parents’ divorce when he was a teenager.

Despite attempts to reconnect over the years, their most recent attempt in 2023 ended in disappointment when Alan bailed on a long-awaited reunion at the last minute.

Danny had agreed to meet his father while Alan was visiting the UK from Spain. But the singer was left devastated when his dad chose to attend a friend’s birthday party instead of traveling to London to see him.

Recalling the moment, Danny told The Sun that he was “buzzing” at the idea of reconciling, but was just let down again.

I have to block it out and say: ‘That’s over.’

The last meaningful conversation between them had been years prior – when Danny called Alan to share the news of his engagement.

Even that moment was overshadowed by an offhand remark from his father. He seemingly dismissed Danny’s success by boasting about carrying £500 beer barrels upstairs at his pub.

After this latest letdown, Danny made a firm decision. “I don’t know him any more. He doesn’t know me, and I don’t recognise his voice. I didn’t choose to be born, he chose to have me. I could never leave my son and I’d be fighting to speak to him, and yet my dad isn’t. Why should I bother?”

Danny was crowned King of the Jungle in December (Credit: ITV)

‘I just burst into tears’

Despite years of emotional struggle, Danny credits I’m A Celeb – as well as years of therapy – with finally helping him overcome his feelings of rejection.

The turning point came after he was crowned King of the Jungle. Sitting alone with the show’s welfare team, the reality of his self-worth finally sank in.

“She just said to me: ‘So do you feel enough?’ And I just burst out into tears. It’s like: ‘Oh my God, maybe I am.’ So for me that was like one of the most rewarding moments I think I’ve ever had in my life, because yeah I think I am [enough],” he shared.

Danny acknowledges that his father’s absence shaped much of his adult life, even affecting his marriage. But through therapy, self-reflection and personal growth, he is now in a “good place“.

To maintain his well-being, Danny has embraced new habits – including working out, prioritising sleep and visualising success.

Alan’s hopes for a reunion

Alan, for his part, has previously expressed regret over their broken relationship. Speaking to the Daily Mail during Danny’s I’m A Celeb stint, he claimed the fallout was due to his son siding with his mother.

Despite his son’s firm decision to cut ties, Alan has said he hopes they will reconnect someday.

For Danny, however, the door is firmly shut. “I think it would bring more problems in my life if I had him back in my life. So, I have to block it out and say: ‘That’s over.'”

Read more: Danny Jones ‘up all night’ after falling ‘very ill’ as he ignores doctor’s advice following jungle exit

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!