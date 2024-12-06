I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones leaves viewers in tears as he shares his heartbreak over his estranged father

Danny Jones opened up about his estranged father, Alan Jones, in a heartfelt chat with his campmate, Oti. The I’m A Celeb star consequently left viewers emotional as he candidly explained their relationship – or lack thereof.

Danny explained that he is not in contact with his dad and their relationship became strained when Danny’s parents split in 2005.

Danny has been candid about his family loss (Credit: ITV)

Danny Jones discusses estranged father

Discussing his budding friendship with pro boxer Barry McGuigan, Danny touched on the subject. He told viewers: “It’s just nice having someone older than you that does replace that kind of fatherly figure. Just to put his arm around you and have your back. I’ve not had that feeling for a while.”

He also told Oti of his lack of contact with his father. Danny explained: “He doesn’t speak to me. I just don’t think I’ve really… healed with it, maybe.”

He continued: “I had a good relationship with my dad. He was my best mate until he left.”

Danny, 38, has been estranged from his father for two decades. However, during his time in the jungle, his dad has expressed a desire to reconnect with his son.

Barry McGuigan and Danny Jones formed a close bond in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

He told The Sun in 2018: “I didn’t like seeing my mum in so much pain. There was too much negativity, so I just had to cut him out.”

The star has also admitted to undergoing therapy after his parents split, due to his anxiety.

He explained on the White Wine Question Time podcast: “I had a massive bout of anxiety when I was 19 when my dad left. […] I feel sorry for any kid out there whose mum and dad have split up.”

He added: “It’s their responsibility…they chose to have the kids, so they’ve got to be adult about it and stay in touch. It’s hard for a kids because you crave that and you miss it, but I feel like I’ve become way more of a man than I’d ever be before because I’ve learned a lot from it.

“I’ve achieved so much and it’s made me hungrier and not scared of stuff.”

I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones leaves viewers in tears

Evidently, viewers were left moved by Danny’s talk about his personal life.

One penned to social media: “Danny Jones. What a guy. Breaks my heart how his dad could do that to his son.”

Another said: “Danny Jones has melted my very, very small heart with this discussion about buying his mum’s house and paying for his sister to go to uni when his dad left.”

“The world needs more people like Danny Jones,” chimed in a third.

A fourth commented: “Danny Jones to win #imacelebrity2024. Him speaking openly about life is just amazing.”

A fifth exclaimed: “Danny Jones got me sobbing.”

“Always loved Danny Jones seemed such a genuine guy, who really cares about people, this has enforced my opinion. Keep it up Danny,” gushed another.

