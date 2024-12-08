Danny Jones is announced as the winner of I’m A Celebrity 2024

Viewers of I’m A Celebrity have voted Danny Jones from McFly as the King of the Jungle. He has won I’m A Celebrity 2024.

Over 10 million people voted to crown Danny King after it came down to him and Coleen Rooney. Coleen was gracious in defeat and said she was just happy to have shared the journey with everyone.

Danny was in tears as he was crowned King and Sam Thompson was there to hand over the crown.

Fans were utterly thrilled for Danny, declaring him a worthy winner.

“No one has ever deserved the win more than Danny, not afraid to show his emotions and have opened up a whole new outlook on men having feelings. Big love always,” said one on X.

Another agreed: “Danny so deserved that crown. Himself and Barry were showing that men’s mental health is to never be shamed/ignored and I reckon it’s helped a lot of people.”

“I said from the start and stuck with it, supported him consistently and couldn’t be prouder that Danny Jones is the king of the jungle and won tonight’s I’m A Celeb. He has been such a worthy winner and a pleasure to watch for three weeks,” said a third.

Danny Jones beamed as he was crowned I’m a Celebrity winner (Credit: ITV)

Coleen and Danny on I’m A Celebrity 2024

Danny and Coleen were interviewed before the winner was announced. Danny revealed how much harder it had been than he thought – even though former king of the jungle bandmate Dougie Poynter had warned him.

Coleen explained “everyone was their genuine selves” and that made them the closest campmates ever. She also added: “It was very emotional in there.”

Meanwhile, Danny apologised for his emotions and said he didn’t expect to be like that, but it had “been like therapy”. He also said: “What this jungle does is give you perspective on your life.”

Danny added “it would be incredible” to be voted King of the Jungle.

Coleen also said she had “learned that she can be patient” and that “it’s okay to think about yourself”.

Rev Richard has finished in third placed on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Third placed contestant

Earlier in the evening Reverend Richard Coles finished in third place. Richard did not seem disappointed by the result – however some fans were.

“Third place? What a scam!” said one on social media. Another added: “Who the [bleep] has been voting for Coleen. Richard has been robbed.”

“Gutted for Richard Coles,” agreed one more.

Coleen, Danny, Richard after finishing their final trial (Credit: ITV)

What else happened in I’m A Celebrity tonight?

The final three had to take part in the final Bushtucker trial The Towers of Terror. Instead of doing a trial each to win starters, main course and desserts for their final feast, they had to work together across two trials.

In the first trial, all three of them were placed in position in the first tower, lying on their backs with Coleen in the top section, Danny in the middle and Richard at the bottom. They then had to guide the stars one by one down to one another to the very bottom of the tower, into the yellow win zone. And of course, they weren’t alone, as they were joined by snakes.

They successfully completed the first part of the trial before heading to the final stage. They had 10 minutes and were again tiered on different levels they had to get stars down to Danny at the bottom to finish a puzzle. This time they were joined by fish guts, spiders and cockroaches.

The celebs cheered as they won all the stars and were going to get their final feast.

The food

Each one of them got to pick their favourite meal, with Danny choosing mozzarella sticks and sweet chilli sauce, a buttermilk chicken burger and chips and fresh cream profiteroles with warm Nutella sauce. He also had a cold glass of beer for his drink.

Coleen had a starter of bruschetta, Spaghetti Bolognese with flaky parmesan cheese and garlic bread for her main course, and also went for fresh cream profiteroles with warm Nutella sauce for dessert. She had a glass of French pale Provence rose for her drink.

Richard went for a starter of king prawn cocktail with salad, followed by cottage pie with peas, carrots and gravy for his main course and fruit cake for dessert. He had Chablis Grand Cru for his drink.

