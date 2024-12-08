I’m A Celeb fans call out Ant McPartlin after ‘harsh’ joke about Richard Coles: ‘Did he actually say that’

I’m A Celeb fans have hit out at Ant McPartlin for his “harsh” joke about campmate Reverend Richard Coles.

The TV star was back hosting the show with Declan Donnelly on Saturday night (December 7). Not only was it the iconic Cyclone episode, but another famous face was booted from the show.

However, Ant received backlash from viewers, following a joke he made about one of the 2024 stars, Richard.

The celebs took on the Cyclone (Credit: ITV)

Richard Coles takes on Cyclone on I’m A Celeb

During I’m A Celeb on Saturday (December 7), it was time for the celebs to take on the coveted Cyclone Challenge.

Ant and Dec greeted the celebs in the area. Dressed to impress, Coleen Rooney, Richard, Danny Jones and Oti Mabuse rocked tight hot pants and capes, ready to take on the Cyclone.

And as expected, the hosts soon shared some jokes and banter with the celebs, over their costumes. But one remark from Ant left viewers fuming at their screens…

Ant’s joke ruffled a few feathers (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb host Ant leaves fans fuming over ‘harsh’ joke

Talking about the Cyclone challenge and what to expect, Ant told Richard: “There are definitely balls in this trial, but just not the ones you’re used to” to which Richard chuckled along.

Ant’s comment caused an uproar online though, with plenty to people rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts.

One person said: “‘Not the type of balls you’re used to’?!? A bit much from ant?” Someone else agreed: “‘Not the balls you’re used to’? WtF was that from Ant to Rev. Richard?”

Fans soon reacted to the joke (Credit: ITV)

What else did I’m A Celeb fans say?

A third I’m A Celeb viewer chimed in on X: “That’s a bit harsh by Ant to the Rev, ‘There’s definitely balls in this trial, but just not the ones you’re used to.'” Another proclaimed: “‘NOT THE BALLS YOU ARE USED TO’ DID HE ACTUALLY SAY THAT TO REV.”

However, someone else defended Ant and wrote: “People getting so pressed about Ant’s comment about balls to Richard. Richard has done a lot of the eating trials, thought that was obvious, it’s not that deep.”

Oti booted from I’m A Celeb

Elsewhere on the show, it was time for one of the famous faces to say goodbye. And at the end of the episode, it was revealed that Oti Mabuse was the next person to leave.

And fans were not too happy about the result. One person said: “Nooooo, Oti was robbed!” A second also penned: “Nooooooooooo not Oti.” A third commented: “JUSTICE FOR OTI!! She should’ve been Top 3.”

