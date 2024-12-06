I’m A Celebrity tonight (Friday, December 6) saw Richard Coles and Coleen Rooney take on a Bushtucker Trial together.

Richard impressed fans so much in the trial that many have called for him to win the whole show!

Coleen and Richard did a Bushtucker trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity stars Richard Coles and Coleen Rooney take on Dreaded Dregs

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celeb saw Coleen and Richard take on the Dreaded Dregs Bushtucker Trial.

In this challenge, the duo had to drink several disgusting drinks together.

The first drink that they had to neck was blended pig testicles. Coleen took on this challenge, downing the drink and winning one star.

The next challenge saw Richard and Coleen go up against each other as they tried to see who could drink six cups of blended cockroaches. To make things more difficult, they had to then flip their cup once they’d finished the drink before they could move on to the next stage.

Richard won this leg of the trial.

Coleen and Richard drank disgusting drinks (Credit: ITV)

Coleen and Richard’s incredible performances

Because she lost that round of the trial, Coleen’s forfeit was to down six disgusting shots, which she did.

A round of beer pong, involving blended sheep’s penis, was next, which they completed.

The final round – which if completed would see the campmates win a drink of their choice that night – saw Coleen and Richard attempt to drink a fishbowl containing blended giant mealworms, surströmming, crocodile anus and vomit fruit.

Coleen tried to drink it, but ended up tapping out, leaving Richard to finish the drink on his own – which he did!

“That was revolting,” Richard gasped after finishing.

“I cannot believe you’ve done all of that Richard,” Coleen said. Even Ant and Dec seemed shocked.

Richard smashed the trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans call for Richard to win after incredible trial performance tonight

Fans of the show were blown away by Richard’s performance in the trial, with many calling for him to win the show after downing all his drinks.

“I’ve just voted for Reverend Richard! How wonderfully selfless is he?” one fan gushed.

“Richard has to win this,” another said.

“This HAS to happen. Richard for King Of The Jungle!” a third wrote, posting a mock-up of Richard being crowned King of the Jungle.

“REVEREND RICHARD COLES FOR THE WIN,” another tweeted.

“REVEREND RICHARD HAS DONE TWO EATING TRIALS & NOW A DRINKING TRIAL… GIVE HIM THE CROWN! No one has eaten/drunk this much s*** before, he’s a king who has done the worst trials!” a fifth said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Saturday, December 7) at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

