Carol Vorderman has sent Melvin Odoom a private message on social media, in the latest instalment of the duo’s I’m A Celebrity romance saga.

Following his eviction from the camp, Melvin revealed some of the less delightful details of his least pleasant night in the jungle.

Fans were gutted when Melvin became the fourth celebrity to leave camp. But they’re the moon to learn about what’s been going on behind the scenes…

Melvin didn’t hide his crush on Carol Vorderman during his stint in the jungle (Credit: YouTube)

Melvin Odoom receives DM from Carol Vorderman

I’m A Celebrity 2024 contestant Melvin Odoom posted on X on Thursday evening that Carol Vorderman is “in the DMs”.

Well, that and 236 exclamation marks.

He attached a video, in which he checks his direct messages and reads out the one his account received from “Vorders herself”.

“So I’m about to check my DMs now,” he says, “and I’ve noticed there’s a message from Vorders herself. Let’s have a little look-see.”

Carol Vorderman has been on our TV screens for decades (Credit: YouTube)

At which point Jane Moore, who’s sitting beside Melvin, chimes in with a suggestion: “‘Get lost, loser?'”

“OK, OK, no,” he laughs it off. “So… someone’s looking after my page. And she goes, ‘Please give him my best. He’s done so well. Heart emoji.'”

Isn’t it sweet?

Fans have been crossing their fingers for a Melvin–Vorders date

“I have been living for this day!” writes one fan on Melvin Odoom’s X page, in response to his revelation about Carol Vorderman sending him a private message.

“You deserve it,” writes another.

“Sort a date out,” demands a third.

Some have even gone so far as to mock up images celebrating the possibility of their union.

Melvin was without his mobile phone for two weeks during his stint in the jungle. Someone was managing his socials during this time, as he explains in the video. But he was fairly quick to admit his crush on Vorders.

As a result, he was oblivious to the things Carol posted onto her own Instagram during his time in camp.

