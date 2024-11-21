The rain may be falling hard on the I’m A Celebrity 2024 camp, but Melvin Odoom has a Vorderman crush to keep him warm.

Melvin is a famed TV show host and radio DJ. He is also one of the not-so-happy campers in this year’s Australian jungle. However, a few days in to the new series, the campers got a special delivery of luxury items. And Melvin’s definitely put a smile on his face!

His luxury item featured his special someone… Carol Vorderman. And she had an extra-special message for him too.

Melvin Odoom has prepared a Vorderman rap for his crush Carol

Melvin has a big crush on Carol Vorderman and he’s not hiding his feelings one bit.

When the ITV campers received a luxury delivery, the DJ was the most buzzing with what awaited him. He received a personalised pillow which was adorned with sweet family photos, along with one of Carol Vorderman. Wait, what?

In the Bush Telegraph, Odoom was showing off his pillow, he said: “My dad, my mum, and Carol Vorderman. My crush.”

Right in the middle of the sweet family snaps of his parents is the Countdown queen dressed in red leather at last year’s ITV Palooza in London.

“I’ve been a fan of Carol Vorderman for a very long time – in fact, I have a little rap,” the TV personality told viewers at home. “I know a woman so fine, she’s mature like a fine wine. The mandem can’t comprehend my 10 out of 10 Carol Vorderman, woo.”

Surely the Vords is feeling wooed. Odoom then delivered Carol a personal message: “Check your DMs girl and I’ll be waiting.”

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just us?

I’m A Celebrity cast help Melvin with his seduction

In last night’s episode (November 20), Melvin’s campmates want to support his scheme to seduce the maths champion.

Tulisa Constostavlos wanted her celebrity pal to “grab the bull by the horns”. She advised him: “A strong woman like that would appreciate you just saying: ‘I think you’re a sensational woman and I’d love to take you out.'”

Melvin admitted he was “too shy to say hello” when he saw Carol at the recent Pride of Britain Awards. So his comrades encouraged him to practice in a role play.

“Hello Vorders, great work on planet Britain, are you free on Saturday?” Melvin began while the rest of his team shouted “nooooooooo” in unison.

Not one to shy away from a challenge Melvin removed his hat, approached Tulisa and smoothly said: “Carol how you doing? You look sensational today, you’re actually glowing has anyone ever said that?”

Better, warmer, stronger, he continued: “Listen, I’ve booked a restaurant for next week, it’s going to be Thai food, all expenses paid. I’m going to send the cab to your house about 8 o’clock. I’ll see you then.”

Melvin’s ready to change his name to be with his crush

Back in the Bush Telegraph the 44-year-old singleton dreamt of the future: “Melvin Vorderman. How strong is that?” Comedically, whoever is handing the star’s socials during his time in the jungle has changed his X handle to “Melvin O̶d̶o̶o̶m̶ Vorderman”.

He added that he’s hoping the sexy 63 year old will watch his bush-based escapades and dream “I need myself a jungle man”.

However, some viewers think he’s is doing too much and is going to scare away his one true love.

“Melvin be giving YOU vibes, Carol off getting that restraining order in the morning,” shared one X user.

Meanwhile, another fan shared: “Melvin’s cushion with a photo of Carol Vorderman is a bit extra.” “Carol is getting a restraining order as we speak,” said another.

Melvin Odoom’s crush Carol Vorderman records a sultry message for him

However, the fans may have misjudged Britain’s favourite mathematician. On the I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Unpacked, hosts Joel Dommett, Sam Thompson and Demi Rodgers revealed what Carol had to say.

In a sultry tone, Carol had recorded: “Melvin, I’m blushing redder than that leather red dress I’m wearing on your pillowcase.

“But I’ll be rooting for you all the way through, and see you on the other side… in the two consonants, DM.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 every night at 9pm.

