I’m A Celebrity 2024 will see Melvin Odoom rough it up in the Australian jungle alongside the likes of Oti Mabuse, Jane Moore and Danny Jones.

But who is Melvin Odoom? What is he famous for? Is he married? And what is his net worth? Keep reading to find out…

Will Melvin Odoom be your King of the Jungle? (Credit: ITV)

What I’m A Celebrity star Melvin Odoom is famous for

I’m A Celeb 2024 star Melvin is an English radio DJ and TV presenter from London.

He is perhaps best known for his roles hosting the Kiss FM breakfast show and BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. He is also known for his long-standing friendship with Rickie Haywood-Martin, who he met at university.

Melvin hosted the Kiss breakfast show for a decade alongside Strictly Christmas Special 2022 star Rickie. The duo eventually left in 2018, moving to BBC Radio 1, where they hosted the late-night shows, before moving to host Live Lounge.

When it comes to TV, Melvin has appeared on a variety of programmes. One of his early TV gigs was on Dick & Dom in da Bungalow on CBBC. He was on the chaotic show between 2002 and 2006.

Melvin was also a part of the CBBC show, The Slammer, as well as Basil’s Swap Shop, alongside Basil Brush and Barney Haywood.

Melvin is pals with Rochelle Humes after hosting The Xtra Factor with her (Credit: ITV)

What other TV shows Melvin’s been on

Following his CBBC days, Melvin went on to appear in a variety of TV shows, including the Sky One talent competition Must Be The Music, game show Sweat The Small Stuff and coverage of the BRIT Awards.

He also hosted the ITV game show Bang on the Money alongside long-time collaborator, Rickie.

In 2015, he hosted the X Factor spin-off, The Xtra Factor, alongside Rochelle Humes, and the pair remain firm friends.

In 2016, Melvin took part in Strictly Come Dancing. He was partnered with Janette Manrara. Unfortunately, Melvin and Janette were the first couple to be eliminated. They danced together twice, with their highest score being 23.

But they did manage to get a second crack at it, dancing together in the Strictly Christmas special that year. This time round, they ended up winning it, beating the likes of Frankie Bridge, Ainsley Harriott and Gethin Jones.

Other TV appearances include the Take Me Out celebrity special and Celebrity Karaoke Club in 2020.

In 2022, Melvin took part in Richard Osman’s House of Games, where he became the first contestant to ever score a minus point. Oops!

Melvin was on Strictly in 2016 (Credit: BBC)

I’m A Celebrity star Melvin Odoom – age, height and kids

Melvin was born on July 30, 1980, making him 44 years old.

He stands at a height of 1.65m, which makes him approximately 5ft 4in.

According to our research, Melvin is currently single and has never been married.

He does not have any children.

Melvin has a famous sister (Credit: BBC)

He has a famous sister

Fame seems to run in the family with Melvin. His sister is actress Yonah Odoom.

Yonah has appeared in a range of well-known TV shows, including The Windsors, Bulletproof and Hollyoaks. Yonah appeared in Hollyoaks three times between 2014 and 2015, playing a vicar.

She has also appeared in Coronation Street twice. The first time was in 2013 as Mrs Piper. She returned to the show in 2018 as a different character, this time playing a make-up artist.

According to IMDB, her most recent TV role came in 2020 in the horror movie, The Amulet.

His nighttime habit could upset campmates

Speaking to ITV before heading into the jungle, Melvin confessed: “I really hate insects and creepy crawlies.”

Melvin Odoom also added that a big concern of his is his snoring, and how that could affect his other I’m A Celebrity campmates.

“Snoring is my biggest fear. I have been trying to train myself, as messing with people’s sleep is a big deal. I might be the camp’s enemy if my snoring comes out. It’s loud!” he said.

Speaking about some of the things he is most excited about, he said: “Ant and Dec will be there, I will get to meet some really cool and talented people – and so I am trying to appreciate all of those positive aspects rather than think about lying in a coffin with creepy crawlies on my face, as I know that will freak me out. I am scared of everything.”

Melvin wants no drama with his campmates in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

What else has Melvin Odoom said about his upcoming I’m A Celebrity stint?

Melvin also confessed that not being able to speak to his sister is something that will be difficult.

“I was thinking who would I most want to speak to [whilst in camp]? and I started tearing up thinking about my sister and being far away from her. She is the best person in the world. I really hope there is a character in the camp who is like my sister,” he said.

Melvin added he’s concerned about not eating enough, which will make him “moody Melvin”.

“I can become a different person if I haven’t eaten enough – I am Moody Melvin! It’s very rare [this happens], but I will try my best to do all the Trials,” he said.

He then said that going onto the show is “not about winning”.

“I just want to experience it and hopefully say I got through it all. Winning is not the be-all and end-all. I want to go there, get on with people and there will be no drama!” he said.

He also said that his close pal Marvin Humes and the JLS boys will be cheering him on.

Elsewhere in the interview, Melvin Odoom confessed that the things he’ll miss most in the I’m A Celebrity camp are “mint tea, slippers and music”.

He also added that his dream campmate would be Bruno Mars or Ricky Gervais.

What is Melvin’s net worth?

According to the website, Celebrity Net Worth, Melvin has a net worth of around £3.1 million.

Read more: I’m A Celeb 2024 campmate Danny Jones spotted at Heathrow as stars begin heading Down Under

Catch Melvin Odoom in I’m A Celebrity 2024, which kicks off on Sunday, November 17 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story