I’m A Celeb 2024 starts next weekend, which means that the celebs will be starting to head Down Under over the next few days.

Now, the first rumoured star has been spotted at Heathrow Airport…

Danny is believed to be heading Down Under (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity rumoured stars begin trip Down Under

Today (Saturday, November 9), rumoured I’m A Celeb star Danny Jones was snapped at Heathrow Airport to fly out to Australia.

Danny was seen with a guitar in tow, presumably in an attempt to disguise why he was really heading to Australia.

However, he wasn’t the only celeb spotted at the airport today.

Joel Dommett and Sam Thompson were also seen there. They will be hosting this year’s spin-off, Extra Camp, which was recently revealed to be making a return to screens.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans will notice that Jane Moore has been posting some holiday snaps on her Instagram.

However, the Loose Women star, who is rumoured to be heading into the Australian jungle, has been tagging her location as Barbados…

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Moore (@janepmoore)

I’m A Celeb 2024 star Coleen Rooney slammed by former runner-up

In other I’m A Celeb-related news, Coleen Rooney has been heavily criticised by former star of the jungle, Kim Woodburn.

Speaking to WhichBingo.co.uk, Kim hit out at the fact that Coleen is getting paid so much, and yet she won’t be doing all of the trials.

Coleen suffers from reactive arthritis, which causes pain in her joints. It is triggered by stress.

“I looked here at the front page yesterday and it said ‘she probably won’t be able to do any trials because she suffers from arthritis’. Then why is she in there?” Kim fumed.

“Look, she’s getting a shellload of money. Well, why are they having her in there? I don’t want to look at her sitting there. It’s disgusting. What are they thinking of if somebody said no she’s got arthritis, she’s got cowardice, it’s what she’s got,” she then added.

Linda let Jane’s involvement slip! (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson ‘confirms’ Jane Moore’s jungle stint

Earlier this week, Linda put her foot in it by seemingly confirming Jane Moore will be taking part in the show.

Speaking at the London Lifestyle Awards, she reportedly told OK! magazine: “Jane will be Queen of the Jungle, I’m telling you now.

“Jane Moore will do every challenge and she won’t bat an eyelid. She’s definitely gonna be a winner,” she then added.

However, despite Linda’s strong hopes for her mate, the bookies currently have her at 8/15 to quit the show early.

I’m A Celeb 2024 begins next Sunday (November 17) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

