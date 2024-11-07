Linda Robson in huge gaffe as she ‘confirms’ Loose Women co-star is going into I’m A Celebrity jungle

Loose Women star Linda Robson appears to have put her foot in it after backing one of her fellow panelists on the ITV show to become the Queen of the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The rumoured line-up for the 2024 series leaked last week. However, the stars heading Down Under to take part haven’t yet been confirmed by ITV.

But, thanks to a slip-up by Linda, it appears her Loose Women co-star Jane Moore will be appearing on the Ant and Dec-fronted show this year.

Linda Robson has already picked her Queen of the Jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2024 line-up

Last week, the names thought to have signed up to appear on I’m A Celebrity were leaked.

The list includes Maura Higgins, Barry McGuigan, Coleen Rooney and two Loose Women stars – Jane Moore and GK Barry.

Now, in a new interview, Linda appears to have confirmed that Jane will be taking part. Not only that, she’s convinced she has what it takes to win the show.

Loose Women star Jane Moore is said to be heading Down Under (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson backs her Loose Women pal

According to OK!, Linda was interviewed at the London Lifestyle Awards this week.

“Jane will be Queen of the Jungle, I’m telling you now,” she said. “Jane Moore will do every challenge and she won’t bat an eyelid. She’s definitely gonna be a winner.”

Jane will be Queen of the Jungle, I’m telling you now.

Linda, who took part in the show back in 2012, said that she found taking part in the show “absolutely amazing”. However, she did say that Jane can’t expect any luxuries – not even a good old cuppa.

“I did it in 2012. It’s like a proper detox, you don’t even get a cup of tea or anything. It was amazing honestly,” she said.

Strictly pro Oti is another reportedly heading to Oz (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse breaks her jungle silence

Former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse is another famous face thought to be heading into the jungle this year.

Earlier this week, she appeared on Loose Women for an excruciating interview where she did her very best not to confirm her appearance on I’m a Celebrity.

However, Oti was fooling no one – least of all host Charlene White, who gave the dancer a proper grilling on her involvement.

