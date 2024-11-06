Oti Mabuse was grilled over her rumoured I’m A Celebrity appearance on Loose Women today (November 6), with host Charlene White doing her best to get confirmation that she’s set to appear.

I’m A Celebrity 2024 kicks off in less than two weeks, with Oti one of the names allegedly taking part.

And, as she was asked about her appearance on I’m A Celebrity twice during the hour-long show, Oti looked incredibly awkward as she tried her best to stay tight-lipped.

Oti Mabuse laughed as Charlene White said she’d be asking about the I’m A Celebrity rumours (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse’s I’m A Celebrity appearance teased

Earlier on in the show, Oti was introduced as a guest appearing later in the episode. However, anchor Charlene couldn’t help but try and get the jungle gossip.

“We’ll be asking her all about those jungle rumours. Much to say about that, Oti?” Charlene teased.

In response, Oti giggled, covered her face with her hands and, recovering her composure, flashed a smile and shrugged her shoulders.

The dancer was then seen hiding her face with her hand (Credit: ITV)

‘Oh my goooood!’

Later, Oti was welcomed to the panel alongside Charlene, Coleen Nolan, Judi Love and Brenda Edwards.

After speaking about her daughter’s premature birth and her pregnancy complications, talk turned to the Ant and Dec-fronted show.

“Now there is a question I have to ask because your winter might actually be quite warm…,” Charlene teased as Oti pretended to sip her drink and avoid answering the question.

“Oh my goooooooood!” she exclaimed awkwardly in response.

“All I can ask Oti Mabusi is, are you a fan of the show?” Charlene pressed.

When she joined the panel, Oti pretended to sip her tea to avoid being questioned (Credit: ITV)

‘She’s going to hang out in the sun’

Laughing and choosing her words wisely, Oti said: “I love I’m A Celebrity, I really really really do. Since I came to this country, I’ve not been here that long, it’s been one of the show I’ve just watched and am a huge fan of.”

She then added: “I’m going to South Africa where it’s warm. That’s where I spent my Christmas.”

With what appeared to be a knowing smile, Charlene had the last word: “She’s going to hang out in the sun,” she teased.

