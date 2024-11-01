I’m A Celebrity 2024 is just around the corner – and the rumoured line-up looks like it’s going to be its best series yet!

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to the Aussie jungle for the 24th series of the hit show on November 17. And already, rumours have swirled over which famous faces will rough it up in the outback.

From two Loose Women stars, a WAG and a Strictly Come Dancing legend, here is the rumoured line-up for I’m A Celebrity 2024.

Coleen Rooney could head into the 2024 I’m A Celeb jungle (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celebrity 2024 rumoured line-up: Coleen Rooney

One star reportedly joining the line-up is none other than Wagatha Christie herself, Coleen Rooney.

According to a source in The Sun, Coleen could spill all the Rebekah Vardy secrets on the 2024 series of the show. Not only that, but reports claim she’ll scoop the highest fee in the show’s history. It could even be more than Nigel Farage’s £1.5m last year.

A source said: “I’m A Celeb bosses have pulled off a huge coup getting Coleen for the jungle this year and the team are thrilled to have her on board. She’s always been a massive fan of the show and loves watching it with her boys. ITV are over the moon that the stars have aligned this year and she can fit it in. The series is set to be one of the best yet.

“Coleen has a huge fanbase and she won massive plaudits for her classy handling of the Wagatha Christie case. She’s excited to show fans a different side to her and prove she can survive without her creature comforts.”

They then added: “The campfire chats are set to be bombshells as there is so much she could lift the lid on, from all the drama of the Wagatha trial to her turbulent marriage to Wayne and his football career.”

Ooh, we can’t wait!

Loose Women star Jane Moore will apparently head Down Under (Credit: ITV)

Jane Moore

Loose Women legend Jane Moore has apparently signed the dotted line for this year’s series.

According to the Daily Mail, the journalist will head Down Under following her split from husband of 20 years, Gary Farrow.

A source claimed: “Jane is really excited for the challenge of I’m A Celeb. She’s been separated from Gary now for two years and it’s about time she set herself a new goal, to really experience what she’s made of.

“It’s been a transformative few years for Jane and doing the show, which will be completely out of her comfort zone, is something she’s really looking forward to. As a journalist, she thrives among people and is hoping to make new friends in camp as well as share stories from her interesting life with whoever else is there.”

Tulisa reportedly thinks it’s the ‘right time’ (Credit: ITV)

Tulisa

Singer Tulisa is another famous face rumoured to be heading into the jungle. The musician shot to fame as a member of N-Dubz. She also appeared as a judge on The X Factor from 2011 to 2012, and again in 2014.

“Tulisa has been on ITV’s hit list for a while but until now she’s never wanted to consider it,” a source has claimed to The Sun.

“This year is a decade since she left The X Factor. So she felt the time was right to return to the TV spotlight. The amazing reception to the N-Dubz reunion tour really helped build her confidence.”

Grace will reportedly head into the jungle (Credit: ITV)

GK Barry

Reports have claimed that Loose Women newbie GK Barry will enter the jungle this month.

The TikTok star, real name Grace Keeling, 24, also reportedly turned down a spot on this year’s series of Strictly to appear on I’m A Celeb.

A source told The Sun: “GK is hugely popular with the younger generation. And is sharp and quick-witted which would translate well to chats around the campfire with other celebs. Producers think she has great energy and is highly entertaining.”

Alan Halsall plays Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Alan Halsall

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall plays Tyrone Dobbs on ITV soap

The 42-year-old was due to head into the jungle last year. However, the TV favourite had to pull out due to a knee injury.

A source previously told The Sun: “Alan and the show bosses are just glad he’s now in a position to be part of this year’s show. Though the official line-up is months away from being confirmed.”

Will Oti swap the dance floor for the jungle? (Credit: Cover Images)

Oti Mabuse

Strictly legend Oti Mabuse has reportedly signed up to head to Oz.

A source has told The Sun: “Oti is a brilliant name for I’m A Celebrity, she’s hugely popular and well liked by the ITV audience so bosses are over the moon she could be a campmate this year.

“She’s very much seen as being part of the ITV family of stars and is always guaranteed to be great fun.”

Dean will apparently head Down Under (Credit: Cover Images)

Dean McCullough

According to reports, Radio 1 star Dean McCullough has bagged a spot on the show.

A source has said: “Dean isn’t known for being a shrinking violet and is sure to be outspoken — plus he’s one of the youngest men lined up for the show so far.”

Barry could become the “knockout signing” for I’m A Celeb 2024 (Credit: Cover Images)

I’m A Celebrity 2024: Barry McGuigan

Boxing promoter Barry McGuigan will apparently head into the Aussie jungle in a few weeks.

Branded a “household name” and the “oldest campmate this year,” a source called Barry a “knockout signing”.

They added to The Sun: “He’s a huge star who’ll bring back nostalgic memories of the Eighties for many viewers, because that was the era when his career was at its peak and he was a big household name.

“At 63 he’ll also be the oldest campmate this year, though the rev Richard Coles isn’t far behind him at 62.”

Richard could delve into his “wild days”, a source claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rev Richard Coles

Rev Richard Coles will head into the Aussie jungle this month, reports claim.

The former Strictly star will have a “variety of tales to tell” from his “wild days as a pop star”.

They said: “Rev Coles will have a variety of tales to tell from his wild days as a pop star in the Eighties, through to performing on Strictly and his later life as a man of the cloth.”

We can’t wait!

Melvin has reportedly joined the I’m A Celebrity 2024 rumoured line-up (Credit: Cover Images)

Melvin Odoom

Radio DJ Melvin Odoom will reportedly head into the jungle.

He had been scouted for the show back in 2021. He told The Sun at the time: “I think it’s an amazing show to watch.

“I think it’s so entertaining, but I don’t think I could hack being in the jungle. I’d be too, too scared.”

Singer Danny could head into the jungle… (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Jones

This week, reports claimed that McFly star Danny Jones has replaced boxer Tommy Fury on the show.

Tommy apparently pulled out of the new series with weeks to go.

A source has now said: “He’ll be keeping up with the proud tradition of I’m A Celebrity hunks who’ve been on the show over the years including Owen Warner and Joel Dommett.”

They added: “And he’ll fill the jungle hunk gap left by Tommy Fury after he declined the opportunity earlier this month.”

Has I’m A Celebrity become Maura’s next move? (Credit: Cover Images)

I’m A Celebrity 2024: Maura Higgins

Former Love Island star Maura Higgins has become the final star on the rumoured line-up list.

A source has said: “With Tommy Fury pulling out it gave show bosses the opportunity to look at other Love Island stars and Maura stood out as the perfect candidate.

“She’ll bringing a bit of glamour to the jungle and make a brilliant campmate because she’s got a great sense of humour and is bound to get on with everyone.”

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation.”

