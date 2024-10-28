Fans of the hit reality show I’m A Celebrity are in for a treat as the show’s spin-off is reportedly set to return in 2024 with a fresh look and a new hosting duo.

I’m A Celebrity 2016 runner-up Joel Dommett and reigning King of the Jungle Sam Thompson are reportedly teaming up to bring the behind-the-scenes action to fans.

I’m A Celebrity 2024 news

Reality star Sam is not only returning to the scene of his victory, but is also stepping into new shoes as a co-host alongside Joel.

The contrasting personalities of these two reality TV favourites should be a winning combo.

An inside source told The Sun: “Show bosses are over the moon to land Joel as their host. He’s now a massive primetime star. They’re delighted that Sam will be joining up for proceedings as he’s so popular with viewers.

“Joel is a popular presenter and part of the IAC family and was the number one choice for host when bosses decided to bring back the spin-off show.”

The spin-off show was previously discontinued in 2020. It is now undergoing a complete overhaul and will even be given a new name, according to reports.

Sam Thompson and Joel Dommett on I’m A Celebrity

Detailed information about the changes is apparently still under wraps, but anticipation is high.

“The spin-off show is set for an overhaul and will have a new name when it returns. It’s had a few names, hosts and incarnations over the past 20-plus years,” the source continued.

Iconic duo and I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec are also expected to make several guest appearances.

It has also been speculated that Zara McDermott – Sam Thompson’s girlfriend and former Love Island contestant – might join the adventure Down Under.

While her involvement is unconfirmed, her presence would draw more fans to the show.

I’m A Celebrity 2024 cast

Meanwhile, the 2024 season of I’m A Celebrity is gearing up to begin production. It begins on November 17.

However, there’s seemingly been some chaos as boxer Tommy Fury reportedly pulled out at the last minute.

Despite the disappointment, ITV reportedly have some great replacements waiting to step in.

“Thankfully, the execs already had some great names waiting in the wings so they’ll now be looking at which ones fit best into the line up already booked so they can deliver a truly great series,” an insider told The Sun.

“With only weeks to go, bosses have lined up one of the most exciting casts in the show’s history.”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

